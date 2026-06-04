Whimsical LogoWhimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Brand
Get all logo versions.
Download
TemplatesDiagramsPlot diagram

Plot Diagram

A plot diagram maps the shape of a story: a curve that climbs through rising action to a climax, then falls to a resolution. This template is the classic Freytag arc, tension plotted over time across three acts, with cards for the five stages from exposition to resolution. Students, teachers, and writers use it to break a narrative into its parts and see where the tension peaks.

Use this template
The Freytag arc: tension rising to a climax across three acts, then falling to resolution.

What's included

  • The five plot stages. Exposition, rising action, climax, falling action, and resolution, placed along the arc.
  • A tension-over-time curve. The vertical axis tracks tension, the horizontal tracks time, so the peak sits where it belongs.
  • Three labeled acts. Act I, Act II, and Act III mark the setup, confrontation, and resolution of the story.
  • Editable stage cards. Fill each card with what happens in your story, or relabel them for a different structure.

Why use a plot diagram?

  • See the whole shape. The arc shows pacing at a glance, where tension builds and where it sags.
  • Plan before you write. Placing the five stages first stops a draft from wandering with no climax.
  • Analyze a text. Mapping a story you're reading makes its structure concrete for an essay or a class.
  • Spot a weak middle. A flat rising action is obvious on the curve, long before a reader complains it drags.
  • Teach structure visually. Students grasp exposition and climax faster from one picture than from a definition.

How to use this template

  1. Start with the exposition. Note the setting, the main characters, and the situation before the conflict begins.
  2. Build the rising action. List the events and complications that raise the stakes toward the turning point.
  3. Mark the climax. Place the moment of highest tension at the peak of the curve, where the conflict turns.
  4. Trace the falling action. Show how the consequences play out and the tension eases after the climax.
  5. Land the resolution. Tie off the conflict and note the new normal the story ends on.
  6. Check the pacing. Step back and see whether the climax sits late, as it usually should, not in the middle.
Map your story

Plot diagram vs three-act structure

A plot diagram and the three-act structure describe the same story from two angles. The plot diagram is a curve of tension with five labeled stages, exposition through resolution, and it shows where the emotional peak falls. The three-act structure splits the story by proportion instead: setup, confrontation, and resolution, often about 25, 50, and 25 percent of the length. They fit together, and this template shows both, the five stages plotted across Act I, Act II, and Act III.

Frequently asked questions

  • A plot diagram is a visual map of a story's structure, drawn as an arc that rises through the action to a climax and falls to a resolution. It marks five stages: exposition, rising action, climax, falling action, and resolution. Based on Freytag's pyramid, it's used in English classes and by writers to break a narrative into its parts and study its pacing.

  • Exposition introduces the characters, setting, and situation. Rising action builds conflict and complications. The climax is the turning point of highest tension. Falling action shows the consequences as tension eases. Resolution, sometimes called the denouement, ties off the conflict and ends the story. Plotted on the arc, the climax sits at the peak, with rising action climbing to it and falling action descending after.

  • Freytag's pyramid is the model this template is based on, named after Gustav Freytag, a nineteenth-century German writer who drew dramatic structure as a triangle. It places exposition at the start, rising action up one side, the climax at the apex, falling action down the other side, and resolution at the end. It's the most common way to teach and analyze story structure.

  • Take Cinderella: exposition introduces her hard life, rising action brings the invitation and the ball, the climax is the clock striking midnight, falling action is the search with the slipper, and resolution is the reunion. The first Harry Potter book follows the same arc, from the Dursleys through Hogwarts to the confrontation with Quirrell and a return home. Any tightly plotted story maps cleanly onto the five stages.

  • Lay out the five stages along the arc, then fill each with what happens in your story. Start with the exposition, build events through the rising action, place the turning point at the climax, trace the consequences in the falling action, and close with the resolution. Check that the climax sits near the end of the curve rather than the middle, which is the most common pacing mistake.

Similar templates

Diagrams

State Diagram

A UML state diagram of an order lifecycle: states from Draft to Delivered, with labeled transitions.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Architecture Diagram

A layered reference architecture: clients, edge, services, data, plus async and third-party.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Block Diagram

A computer-system block diagram: CPU, memory, and storage on a shared system bus.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Class Diagram

A worked UML class diagram of a task runner, from attributes to relationships.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Funnel Diagram

Five trapezoid stages with a details label per stage, ready to rename.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Onboarding Swimlane Process Diagram

An onboarding process across User, App, and Email lanes, with decisions and cross-lane handoffs.

Diagrams