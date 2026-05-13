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TemplatesDiagrams

Diagrams templates

Venn, UML, ER, sequence, swimlane, fishbone, network and org charts. Visual diagrams to map structure and relationships.

Diagrams

5 Whys

The 5 whys chain: problem, five whys deep, root cause, counter-measure.

Diagrams
Diagrams

AWS Cloud Diagram Icons

AWS service icons grouped by category, ready to drag into an architecture diagram.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Activity Diagram

A worked UML activity diagram of order fulfillment: swimlanes, a stock decision, and a parallel fork.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Architecture Diagram

A layered reference architecture: clients, edge, services, data, plus async and third-party.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Block Diagram

A computer-system block diagram: CPU, memory, and storage on a shared system bus.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Class Diagram

A worked UML class diagram of a task runner, from attributes to relationships.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Data flow diagram (DFD)

A worked retail DFD: numbered processes, data stores, and labeled flows between them.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Entity Relationship Diagram

A complete e-commerce ERD with keys, types, and a crow's foot legend.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Fishbone Diagram

The classic cause and effect skeleton: problem at the head, layered causes along the bones.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Funnel Diagram

Five trapezoid stages with a details label per stage, ready to rename.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Microsoft Azure Icons

Azure service icons in nineteen categories, ready to drag into an architecture diagram.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Onboarding Swimlane Process Diagram

An onboarding process across User, App, and Email lanes, with decisions and cross-lane handoffs.

Diagrams