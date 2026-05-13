Diagrams templates

Venn, UML, ER, sequence, swimlane, fishbone, network and org charts. Visual diagrams to map structure and relationships.
5 Whys
The 5 whys chain: problem, five whys deep, root cause, counter-measure.
AWS Cloud Diagram Icons
AWS service icons grouped by category, ready to drag into an architecture diagram.
Activity Diagram
A worked UML activity diagram of order fulfillment: swimlanes, a stock decision, and a parallel fork.
Architecture Diagram
A layered reference architecture: clients, edge, services, data, plus async and third-party.
Block Diagram
A computer-system block diagram: CPU, memory, and storage on a shared system bus.
Class Diagram
A worked UML class diagram of a task runner, from attributes to relationships.
Data flow diagram (DFD)
A worked retail DFD: numbered processes, data stores, and labeled flows between them.
Entity Relationship Diagram
A complete e-commerce ERD with keys, types, and a crow's foot legend.
Fishbone Diagram
The classic cause and effect skeleton: problem at the head, layered causes along the bones.
Funnel Diagram
Five trapezoid stages with a details label per stage, ready to rename.
Microsoft Azure Icons
Azure service icons in nineteen categories, ready to drag into an architecture diagram.
Onboarding Swimlane Process Diagram
An onboarding process across User, App, and Email lanes, with decisions and cross-lane handoffs.