Cardinality is the number rule on a relationship: how many of one entity can link to how many of another. The three forms are one-to-one (a user has one profile), one-to-many (a customer places many orders), and many-to-many (students enroll in many courses, courses hold many students). On this template it's drawn with crow's foot endings, decoded by the built-in legend; checking each relationship's cardinality is the fastest sanity test a model gets.