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TemplatesDiagramsEntity Relationship Diagram

Entity Relationship Diagram

An entity relationship diagram (ERD) maps the data in a system: the entities, their attributes, and the relationships between them, with cardinality marking how many of each side can connect. This template is a complete worked example, a six-table e-commerce schema in crow's foot notation, with primary and foreign keys, column types, labelled relationships, and a legend decoding the line endings. Database designers copy it and swap in their own tables.

Use this template
A complete e-commerce ERD with keys, types, and a crow's foot legend.

What's included

  • A six-entity worked schema. customer, address, order, order_item, product, and category, the canonical e-commerce model.
  • Keys and types on every column. Primary and foreign keys marked, with INT, VARCHAR, TIMESTAMP, ENUM, and DECIMAL column types throughout.
  • Labelled relationships. customer ordered by order, order contains order_item, product belongs to category; the verbs read like the business.
  • Crow's foot cardinality. Line endings mark to-many, to-exactly-1, to-0-or-many, and to-1-or-many on every relationship.
  • A built-in legend. A 'useful reminders' key decodes the four crow's foot endings, so nobody needs the notation memorized.

Why draw an entity relationship diagram?

  • Design the database before the migration. Renaming a column on a whiteboard is free; renaming it in production isn't.
  • One picture of the data model. Engineers, analysts, and product managers read the same diagram instead of each holding a partial mental copy.
  • Spot missing relationships early. An order with no link to a customer is obvious on a diagram and invisible in a requirements doc.
  • Document the system you inherited. Reverse-engineering an undocumented database into an ERD is the fastest way to understand it.
  • The junction table is pre-modelled. order_item resolving the many-to-many between orders and products is the pattern everyone rebuilds; here it's already drawn.

How to use this template

  1. List the entities. Name the data objects in your system: customer, order, product, the nouns your application stores.
  2. Start from the example. Rename customer, order, and product into your own objects, or clear the canvas and keep the legend.
  3. Connect related entities. Draw a connector wherever two entities reference each other, and label the relationship: places, contains, teaches.
  4. Mark cardinality. Use the crow's foot endings from the legend: to many, to exactly 1, to 0 or many, to 1 or many.
  5. Mark the keys. Tag the primary key in each table and label the foreign keys where relationships land.
  6. Walk through a real scenario. Trace one concrete record, a customer placing an order, through the diagram; gaps show up fast.
Model your data

ER diagram vs relational schema

An ER diagram and a relational schema describe the same data at different stages. The ER diagram comes first: entities, relationships, and cardinality, free of any database engine, readable by non-engineers. The relational schema comes second: concrete tables, columns, types, and foreign keys for a specific database. A many-to-many relationship is one line on an ERD; in the schema it becomes a junction table. Design on the diagram, then translate.

Frequently asked questions

  • An entity relationship diagram (ERD) is a visual model of the data in a system: the entities (objects like customer, order, or product), their attributes (the fields each entity holds), and the relationships between them, with cardinality showing whether the link is one-to-one, one-to-many, or many-to-many. Peter Chen formalized the model in 1976, and ERDs remain the standard first step in database design.

  • In the widely used crow's foot notation, rectangles are entities, rows inside them are attributes, and lines between them are relationships. The line endpoints carry the cardinality: a crow's foot for many, a dash for one, a circle for zero or optional. Classic Chen notation uses diamonds for relationships and ovals for attributes instead. This template draws crow's foot directly and includes a legend decoding the four line endings.

  • An ER diagram is the design: a conceptual picture of entities and how they relate, drawn before (or independent of) any database engine. A relational schema is the implementation: the actual tables, columns, data types, and foreign keys that realize the design in a specific database. The table-based entities in this template sit between the two, close enough to a schema to hand to an engineer.

  • The classic real-world example is e-commerce, which is what this template shows: a customer has addresses, places orders that ship to an address, each order contains order_items, and each order_item references a product that belongs to a category. The order_item table is the textbook move: it resolves the many-to-many between orders and products into two one-to-many relationships. School (student enrolls in course) is the other classic.

  • Cardinality is the number rule on a relationship: how many of one entity can link to how many of another. The three forms are one-to-one (a user has one profile), one-to-many (a customer places many orders), and many-to-many (students enroll in many courses, courses hold many students). On this template it's drawn with crow's foot endings, decoded by the built-in legend; checking each relationship's cardinality is the fastest sanity test a model gets.

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