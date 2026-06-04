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TemplatesDiagramsData flow diagram (DFD)

Data Flow Diagram

A data flow diagram (DFD) shows how data moves through a system: the processes that transform it, the external entities that send and receive it, the stores where it sits, and the flows between them. This template is a worked retail checkout example, with numbered processes, data stores, labeled flows, and a legend for the four symbols. Analysts and developers use it to map a system's data before building or documenting it.

Use this template
A worked retail DFD: numbered processes, data stores, and labeled flows between them.

What's included

  • A worked retail example. A point-of-sale system mapped end to end, from scanning items to generating reports.
  • Numbered processes. 1.0 Scan & Ring Up through 4.0 Generate Reports, the standard way to label DFD processes.
  • Entities and data stores. Customer, Card Payment Processor, and Store Manager, plus stores for the catalog, inventory, and sales.
  • Labeled data flows. Every arrow names what moves, like items + barcode, amount due, or low-stock alert.
  • A symbol legend. The four DFD notations decoded: process, external entity, data store, and data flow.

Why draw a data flow diagram?

  • See how data moves. Processes, stores, and flows in one view, not buried in code or specs.
  • Find missing inputs and outputs. Every process needs both; a dangling arrow shows a gap in the design.
  • Agree on scope. A level 0 context diagram fixes what's inside the system and what's outside it.
  • Document an inherited system. Mapping the data flows is the fastest way to understand an undocumented system.
  • Bridge to non-engineers. Analysts and stakeholders follow data flows more easily than a database schema.

How to use this template

  1. Start at level 0. Draw the whole system as one process with its external entities, the context diagram.
  2. Break out the processes. At level 1, split that single process into the main functions, numbered 1.0, 2.0, and so on.
  3. Add the data stores. Mark where data rests between processes, like an inventory or sales store.
  4. Connect with data flows. Draw a labeled arrow for every piece of data that moves, named for what it carries.
  5. Check the balance. Each process needs at least one input and one output; fix any dangling flow.
  6. Go deeper if needed. Explode a complex process into a level 2 diagram of its own.
Map your data flow

Data flow diagram vs flowchart

A data flow diagram and a flowchart answer different questions. A DFD shows what data moves and where it goes: the processes that transform it, the stores that hold it, and the flows between them, with no concern for order or timing. A flowchart shows control flow: the sequence of steps and decisions, in the order they happen. Use a DFD to map a system's data; use a flowchart to map a procedure's logic. Many systems get documented with both.

Frequently asked questions

  • A data flow diagram, or DFD, is a visual map of how data moves through a system. It uses four elements: processes that transform data, external entities that send or receive it, data stores that hold it, and data flows, the labeled arrows between them. A DFD shows what happens to data, not the order steps run in, which makes it a clear way to model and document a system.

  • A DFD has four symbols: a process (a circle in Yourdon and Coad notation, a rounded rectangle in Gane and Sarson), an external entity (a square or rectangle at the boundary), a data store (an open-ended rectangle or parallel lines), and a data flow (a labeled arrow). This template uses one consistent set and includes a legend, so every shape on the board has a clear meaning.

  • DFDs are drawn in levels. Level 0, the context diagram, shows the whole system as a single process with its external entities. Level 1 breaks that process into the main functions, numbered 1.0, 2.0, and so on. Level 2 explodes a single level 1 process into more detail. You go only as deep as the system needs, which keeps each diagram readable.

  • This template's board is one: a retail checkout. The Customer sends items and a barcode to a Scan & Ring Up process, which reads the Product Catalog store and passes an amount due to Process Payment. That talks to a Card Payment Processor, records a sale, decrements the Inventory store, and a Generate Reports process sends a sales and inventory report to the Store Manager.

  • A DFD shows what data moves and where it goes: processes, stores, and the flows between them, with no concern for order or timing. A flowchart shows control flow: the sequence of steps and decisions, in the order they happen. Use a DFD to map a system's data, and a flowchart to map a procedure's logic. They often describe the same system from two different angles.

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