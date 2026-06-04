A data flow diagram and a flowchart answer different questions. A DFD shows what data moves and where it goes: the processes that transform it, the stores that hold it, and the flows between them, with no concern for order or timing. A flowchart shows control flow: the sequence of steps and decisions, in the order they happen. Use a DFD to map a system's data; use a flowchart to map a procedure's logic. Many systems get documented with both.