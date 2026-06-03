A user flow is a diagram of the path a user takes through a product to complete a task, screen by screen and decision by decision. This template is a complete worked example: the sign-in and sign-up flow for a web app, from the landing page through Google SSO, password reset, and email sign-up, all converging on entering the app. UX designers and product teams use it to map flows before wireframing.
A user flow and a user journey answer different questions at different zoom levels. The flow is zoomed in: one task, inside one product, drawn as screens and decision branches. This template's flow covers sign-in and sign-up, nothing more. The journey is zoomed out: the entire relationship from first ad to renewal, across email, support, and the product itself, usually annotated with what the user feels at each stage. Teams need both. The journey tells you which moments matter; the flow tells you exactly how to build them.
A user flow is a diagram of the steps a user takes through a product to complete one task, including every screen, action, and decision along the way. Designers map flows before wireframing so each screen has a defined job. The classic example is authentication: this template's flow runs from a landing page through sign-in, sign-up, Google SSO, and password reset.
A user flow maps one task inside your product: the screens, actions, and decision branches between a user's entry point and their goal. A user journey maps the whole relationship across every touchpoint, including the ad they clicked, the emails they got, and how they felt at each stage. Flows are micro and diagrammatic; journeys are macro and narrative. Use a flow to design screens, a journey to find experience gaps.
Sign-up and login flows are the most common, which is why this template uses one: account check, Google SSO decision, password reset loop. Other everyday examples include an ecommerce checkout (cart, shipping, payment, confirmation), a new-user onboarding flow (welcome, profile setup, first key action), and a search-to-purchase flow. Anything a user does in more than one step can be flowed.
User flows borrow standard flowchart notation: rounded pills for start and end points, rectangles for screens or actions, diamonds for decisions, and arrows for direction. Label every branch leaving a decision (Yes and No at minimum) so nobody guesses. This template applies that notation to a real flow; the same shapes power every flowchart in Whimsical.
A user flow map is the same thing as a user flow diagram: a visual map of the path users take through a website or app to finish a task. The term shows up more in marketing and website contexts, but the artifact is identical. Whether you're mapping a website's signup funnel or an app's onboarding, you chart entry point, screens, decisions, and the goal state.