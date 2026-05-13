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TemplatesStrategy & canvases

Strategy & canvases templates

Business model, value proposition and product strategy canvases, personas and journey maps.

Strategy & canvases

Business Model Canvas

All nine Osterwalder blocks with their guiding questions and example lists.

Strategy & canvases
Strategy & canvases

Competitor Analysis

A price-versus-quality grid with competitors plotted as cards, revealing clusters and market gaps.

Strategy & canvases
Strategy & canvases

Customer Communication Touchpoint Map

Lifecycle triggers, the timed message sequences they fire, and a legend of the tools behind each.

Strategy & canvases
Strategy & canvases

Customer Journey Map

Five stages from Awareness to Loyalty, with lanes for actions, touchpoints, emotions, and fixes.

Strategy & canvases
Strategy & canvases

Customer Lifecycle

Six lifecycle stages across two swimlanes: what the customer does and what the company does.

Strategy & canvases
Strategy & canvases

Customer Persona

Two persona cards: a filled example and a blank one ready for your customer.

Strategy & canvases
Strategy & canvases

Lean Canvas

Ash Maurya's nine-block lean canvas with card-based sections.

Strategy & canvases
Strategy & canvases

Problem Statement Map

A seven-column problem map: users, problems, solutions, metrics, stakeholders, risks, and limitations.

Strategy & canvases
Strategy & canvases

Product Vision Board

Pichler's five-section Product Vision Board: Vision, Target Group, Needs, Product, Business Goals.

Strategy & canvases
Strategy & canvases

SWOT Analysis

The classic SWOT grid: internal factors on top, external factors below.

Strategy & canvases
Strategy & canvases

Starter Empathy Map

The classic Says, Thinks, Does, Feels quadrants around one user, with example notes to start from.

Strategy & canvases
Strategy & canvases

User Journey Map

Five journey stages with rows for thoughts, pain points, a sentiment curve, and opportunities.

Strategy & canvases