Strategy & canvases templates

Business model, value proposition and product strategy canvases, personas and journey maps.
Business Model Canvas
All nine Osterwalder blocks with their guiding questions and example lists.
Competitor Analysis
A price-versus-quality grid with competitors plotted as cards, revealing clusters and market gaps.
Customer Communication Touchpoint Map
Lifecycle triggers, the timed message sequences they fire, and a legend of the tools behind each.
Customer Journey Map
Five stages from Awareness to Loyalty, with lanes for actions, touchpoints, emotions, and fixes.
Customer Lifecycle
Six lifecycle stages across two swimlanes: what the customer does and what the company does.
Customer Persona
Two persona cards: a filled example and a blank one ready for your customer.
Lean Canvas
Ash Maurya's nine-block lean canvas with card-based sections.
Problem Statement Map
A seven-column problem map: users, problems, solutions, metrics, stakeholders, risks, and limitations.
Product Vision Board
Pichler's five-section Product Vision Board: Vision, Target Group, Needs, Product, Business Goals.
SWOT Analysis
The classic SWOT grid: internal factors on top, external factors below.
Starter Empathy Map
The classic Says, Thinks, Does, Feels quadrants around one user, with example notes to start from.
User Journey Map
Five journey stages with rows for thoughts, pain points, a sentiment curve, and opportunities.