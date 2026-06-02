A competitor analysis maps how rival products compare on the things customers care about, so you can see where you win, where you lose, and where the market has a gap. This template is a positioning matrix: a price-versus-quality grid where you plot each competitor as a card with its real strengths and weaknesses. Product marketers and founders use it to find white space and sharpen their own positioning.
A competitor analysis looks outward at the market: it maps how specific rivals are positioned on the factors buyers care about, like price, features, and quality. A SWOT analysis looks inward at a single organization, auditing its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The two work together, competitor positioning is a strong input to a SWOT's opportunities and threats, but they answer different questions. Use a competitor analysis to read the landscape, a SWOT to assess yourself.
Start by listing your direct and indirect competitors, usually five to ten. Gather each one's pricing, features, strengths, and weaknesses. Then plot them on a positioning grid, often price against quality, so you can see the landscape at a glance. Read the gaps and clusters: empty space is opportunity, a crowded corner is a fight. Update it as the market shifts.
A solid competitor analysis includes the competitors themselves, direct and indirect, each one's pricing and key features, their strengths and weaknesses, and where they sit relative to you. A positioning map turns that into one picture by plotting rivals on two axes that matter to buyers, like price and quality. The goal is a clear read on gaps and threats.
A competitive positioning map, also called a perceptual map, plots competitors on a 2x2 grid using two factors customers care about, such as price and quality. Each rival becomes a card, so clusters and empty space are visible at once. It answers one question fast: where does every player sit, and where is the gap nobody has taken yet?
A competitor analysis looks outward at the market: it maps how specific rivals are positioned on price, features, and quality. A SWOT analysis looks inward at one organization, auditing its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. They feed each other, competitor positioning is a useful input to a SWOT, but they answer different questions and aren't interchangeable.
Usually five to ten. Too few and you miss the shape of the market; too many and the map turns into noise. Include your closest direct competitors and a couple of indirect ones that solve the same problem differently. If a quadrant comes out empty, note that too: an unserved position can matter as much as a crowded one.