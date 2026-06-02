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TemplatesStrategy & canvasesCompetitor Analysis

Competitor Analysis Template

A competitor analysis maps how rival products compare on the things customers care about, so you can see where you win, where you lose, and where the market has a gap. This template is a positioning matrix: a price-versus-quality grid where you plot each competitor as a card with its real strengths and weaknesses. Product marketers and founders use it to find white space and sharpen their own positioning.

Use this template
A price-versus-quality grid with competitors plotted as cards, revealing clusters and market gaps.

What's included

  • A price-versus-quality grid. A 2x2 with axes for lower-to-higher price and lower-to-higher quality and features.
  • Competitor cards. Sticky notes you plot in the quadrants, each holding a rival's price, features, and gaps.
  • Worked example notes. Sample competitors already placed, like one at '$20, no iOS support' and one at 'same price, 97% SLA'.
  • Four quadrants. Premium, value, budget, and overpriced zones that fall out of the two axes.
  • Editable axes and cards. Swap price and quality for any two factors that decide buyers in your market.

Why do a competitor analysis?

  • Spot the market gap. Empty space on the grid is where no rival sits, and often where you should.
  • Sharpen your positioning. Seeing everyone plotted shows what claim is still available to own.
  • Back up pricing. A price-versus-quality view shows whether you're priced in line with what you deliver.
  • Brief the team. One board tells sales and product where each competitor really stands.
  • Catch threats early. A rival creeping toward your quadrant is obvious on the map before it's obvious in the pipeline.

How to use this template

  1. Open the template. It lands as a price-versus-quality grid with a few competitors already plotted.
  2. List your competitors. Gather your direct and indirect rivals; five to ten is usually enough.
  3. Set your axes. Keep price and quality, or swap in the two factors customers actually decide on.
  4. Plot each competitor. Place a card in the quadrant that matches its price and quality, with notes on features and gaps.
  5. Find the white space. Look for empty areas and clusters; the gaps are your opportunities.
  6. Share and revisit. Invite the team, and re-plot as competitors change pricing or ship features.
Map your competitors

Competitor analysis vs SWOT analysis

A competitor analysis looks outward at the market: it maps how specific rivals are positioned on the factors buyers care about, like price, features, and quality. A SWOT analysis looks inward at a single organization, auditing its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The two work together, competitor positioning is a strong input to a SWOT's opportunities and threats, but they answer different questions. Use a competitor analysis to read the landscape, a SWOT to assess yourself.

Frequently asked questions

  • Start by listing your direct and indirect competitors, usually five to ten. Gather each one's pricing, features, strengths, and weaknesses. Then plot them on a positioning grid, often price against quality, so you can see the landscape at a glance. Read the gaps and clusters: empty space is opportunity, a crowded corner is a fight. Update it as the market shifts.

  • A solid competitor analysis includes the competitors themselves, direct and indirect, each one's pricing and key features, their strengths and weaknesses, and where they sit relative to you. A positioning map turns that into one picture by plotting rivals on two axes that matter to buyers, like price and quality. The goal is a clear read on gaps and threats.

  • A competitive positioning map, also called a perceptual map, plots competitors on a 2x2 grid using two factors customers care about, such as price and quality. Each rival becomes a card, so clusters and empty space are visible at once. It answers one question fast: where does every player sit, and where is the gap nobody has taken yet?

  • A competitor analysis looks outward at the market: it maps how specific rivals are positioned on price, features, and quality. A SWOT analysis looks inward at one organization, auditing its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. They feed each other, competitor positioning is a useful input to a SWOT, but they answer different questions and aren't interchangeable.

  • Usually five to ten. Too few and you miss the shape of the market; too many and the map turns into noise. Include your closest direct competitors and a couple of indirect ones that solve the same problem differently. If a quadrant comes out empty, note that too: an unserved position can matter as much as a crowded one.

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