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Problem Statement Template

A problem statement is a short, clear description of a problem worth solving: who has it, what's wrong, and why it matters. This template is a problem map with seven columns, Users, Problems, Solutions, Metrics, Stakeholders, Risks, and Limitations, plus prompts and a worked example. Product teams, researchers, and founders use it to define a problem properly before jumping to solutions, so everyone agrees on what they're actually fixing.

Use this template
A seven-column problem map: users, problems, solutions, metrics, stakeholders, risks, and limitations.

What's included

  • Seven problem columns. Users, Problems, Solutions, Metrics, Stakeholders, Risks, and Limitations, side by side.
  • Guiding prompts. Each column asks a question, like 'How do we track success?' and 'What can't be changed?'
  • A worked example. An OKR-tracking problem mapped end to end, from the user to the success metric.
  • A blank template. The same seven columns empty, ready for your own problem.
  • Editable columns. Drop a column you don't need, or rename one to fit a research or UX problem.

Why write a problem statement?

  • Agree on the problem first. A written statement stops a team from solving different problems in the same meeting.
  • Separate problem from solution. The Problems and Solutions columns sit apart on purpose, so you define before you fix.
  • Make success measurable. The Metrics column forces the question of how you'll know the problem is solved.
  • Surface risks and limits early. Naming what can't change, and what could go wrong, before you build saves rework.
  • Brief stakeholders. One map tells everyone who's affected and what's at stake.

How to use this template

  1. Open the template. It lands as a seven-column problem map with prompts and a worked example.
  2. Name the users. Write who has the problem, drawn from a real segment, not 'everyone'.
  3. Describe the problem. State what's wrong and why it matters, in plain language.
  4. Add metrics and stakeholders. Note how you'll measure success and who's involved or affected.
  5. Capture risks and limits. List what could go wrong and what can't be changed.
  6. Review and share. Sense-check it with the team before any solution work begins.
Map your problem statement

Problem statement vs objective statement

A problem statement describes the gap between the current state and the desired state: what's wrong, who it affects, and why it matters. An objective statement defines the specific, measurable outcome a team commits to achieving in response. The problem statement comes first and motivates the objective; the objective is the solution-side answer to it. Write the problem statement before you set objectives, or you risk solving the wrong thing well.

Frequently asked questions

  • A problem statement is a short, clear description of a problem that needs solving. It names who's affected, what the problem is, and why it matters, usually in a sentence or two. A good one stays focused on the problem itself, not the solution, so the team agrees on what they're fixing before deciding how. It's the first step in any discovery or planning work.

  • Start with the user and the gap between where they are and where they want to be. Answer the five Ws: who has the problem, what it is, when and where it shows up, and why it matters. Keep it solution-free and specific. This template breaks it into columns, Users, Problems, Metrics, Stakeholders, Risks, so you don't miss a part.

  • Most problem statements cover the current state, the desired state, and the gap between them, plus why closing that gap matters. Fuller versions add who's affected, how you'll measure success, and what's in scope. This template lays those out as seven columns: Users, Problems, Solutions, Metrics, Stakeholders, Risks, and Limitations.

  • One worked example: a manager of a small team finds it hard to track OKRs and see how daily work rolls up to goals; the metric is a monthly score of how easy progress is to track, and the limitation is 'no code.' A UX example: new users abandon signup at the payment step because the form asks for too much too early. Both name the user, the problem, and a measure of success.

  • A problem statement describes the gap between the current and desired state, what's wrong and why it matters. An objective defines the specific, measurable outcome the team will deliver in response. The problem comes first and motivates the objective; the objective is the solution-side commitment. Write the problem statement before setting objectives, not the other way around.

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