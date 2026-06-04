A customer journey map is a visual of every stage a person moves through with a brand, from first hearing about it to becoming a regular, and what they do, feel, and struggle with at each one. This template lays that out as a five-stage grid, Awareness to Loyalty, with lanes for actions, touchpoints, emotions, pain points, and solutions, filled in with a worked example. Product, UX, marketing, and support teams use it to turn scattered research into one shared picture of the experience.
A customer journey map and a user journey map look alike but work at different scopes. A customer journey map covers the whole relationship with a brand, every stage from awareness through purchase, retention, and loyalty, across online and offline touchpoints. A user journey map zooms in on how one person moves through a single product or flow to finish a task. Reach for a customer journey map to improve the end-to-end experience; reach for a user journey map to fix usability inside the product. Many teams keep both.
A customer journey map is a visual of the stages a customer moves through with a brand, and what they think, feel, and struggle with at each. It runs left to right by stage, with lanes for actions, touchpoints, emotions, pain points, and opportunities. Teams use it to build a shared, research-based view of the whole experience, from first awareness through to loyalty, across online and offline touchpoints.
A common set is awareness, consideration, purchase, retention, and loyalty, which is what this template uses. Some teams add advocacy, or split purchase into onboarding and first use. The point is to break the relationship into the meaningful steps a customer actually moves through, then map their actions, feelings, and friction at each one. Relabel the five stages to match your own business.
A customer journey map covers the whole relationship with a brand, every stage from awareness through purchase, retention, and loyalty, across online and offline touchpoints. A user journey map zooms in on how one person moves through a single product or flow to finish a task. Customer maps are broader and used across marketing, sales, and support; user journey maps are tighter and tied to product and UX.
Start with one real persona, then lay out the stages they move through. For each stage, add what the customer does, where they interact with you, how they feel, and where they get stuck, all drawn from research rather than guesses. Finish by turning each pain point into a fix. Build it with the team so marketing, product, and support share one picture.
Most examples map a specific industry. An ecommerce journey runs from ad click to browsing, checkout, delivery, and repeat purchase. A retail banking journey covers research, account opening, onboarding, and support. A hotel journey spans booking, stay, and follow-up. This template's worked example follows a coffee subscription, from first ad to loyal member, so every lane is filled in before you adapt it.