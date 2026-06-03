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User Persona Template

A user persona is a profile of a fictional person who represents a real segment of your users: their goals, frustrations, habits, and context. This template is a fill-in persona card with a worked example, covering bio, demographics, personality sliders, goals, frustrations, motivations, and preferred channels. Product, UX, and marketing teams use it to build user, buyer, and customer personas from research.

Use this template
Two persona cards: a filled example and a blank one ready for your customer.

What's included

  • A filled example persona. A 52-year-old married legal technology consultant with a doctorate, a bio, a quote, and trait chips like Reliable and Ambitious.
  • A blank persona card. The same structure with placeholder prompts, ready for your own customer.
  • Demographics fields. Age, status, education, and occupation slots at the top of the card.
  • Four personality sliders. MBTI-style scales: extrovert to introvert, sensing to intuition, thinking to feeling, judging to perceiving.
  • Goals and frustrations sections. The two fields that do the most design work, written in the user's own words.
  • Motivation and channel sliders. Rate what drives the person (incentive, growth, power, achievement, social) and where to reach them, from social networks to mobile apps.

Why create a user persona?

  • Decisions get a name and a face. 'Would a 52-year-old legal tech consultant use this?' is answerable; 'would users like it?' isn't.
  • Stops you designing for yourself. The card keeps the actual audience in the room, especially when the team doesn't match it.
  • One customer picture across teams. Product, marketing, and sales argue from the same card instead of three private assumptions.
  • Research that stays in use. Interview findings end up on a card people open weekly, not in a slide deck nobody revisits.
  • Sharper prioritization. Feature debates settle faster when you ask which persona a request serves, and how many of them exist.

How to use this template

  1. Start from research. Pull from interviews, support tickets, sales calls, and analytics; five interviews per segment beats zero every time.
  2. Pick one segment. Build one persona per distinct behavior pattern; three to five personas total is plenty for most products.
  3. Fill in the card. Name, photo, demographics, and a short bio that reads like a person, not a category.
  4. Add a real quote. Lift a sentence from an actual interview; it anchors the whole card in something someone said.
  5. Set goals, frustrations, and sliders. Capture what the person wants, what blocks them, and how they lean on the personality and motivation scales.
  6. Share it and revisit quarterly. A persona only works if people see it; review the card whenever new research lands.
Build your persona

User persona vs buyer persona

User personas and buyer personas share a card format but answer different questions. The user persona is a product and UX tool: what is this person trying to do, where do they get stuck, what do they already use. The buyer persona is a marketing and sales tool: what triggers the purchase, who signs off, which objections kill deals, which channels reach them. In B2C they're often the same human. In B2B they usually aren't, and conflating them produces marketing aimed at people who can't buy.

Frequently asked questions

  • A useful user persona includes a name and photo, key demographics (age, occupation, education), a short bio, a representative quote, goals, frustrations, motivations, and the channels where the person spends time. This template carries all of those as a fill-in card, plus personality sliders. The test is whether the card answers design questions; if a field never settles an argument, cut it.

  • A user persona describes who uses the product: their tasks, habits, and frustrations with the experience. A buyer persona describes who decides to pay: their objections, decision triggers, and the channels marketing can reach them through. In B2B they're often different people; the analyst uses the tool, the director signs the contract. The card structure is the same, so this template covers both; you change which fields you emphasize.

  • Ask about the role (what does a normal Tuesday look like, what are you measured on), the problem (what made you start looking, what have you tried), the decision (who else weighs in, what would stop you buying), and the channels (where do you learn about new tools). Five to ten interviews per segment is usually enough for the pattern to repeat. Write answers in the buyer's own words.

  • Three to five personas covers most products; past that, teams can't remember who's who and the cards stop influencing decisions. Create one persona per distinct behavior pattern, not per demographic difference. If two groups use the product the same way for the same reasons, they're one persona. Start with your primary persona, get it adopted, and add others only when a real pattern demands it.

  • An ideal customer profile (ICP) describes the company you sell to: industry, headcount, revenue, tooling. A persona describes a person inside that company: their goals, frustrations, and how they decide. Sales teams use the ICP to qualify accounts; product and marketing use personas to shape the product and the message. In practice you define the ICP first, then build two or three personas within it.

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