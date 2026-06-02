A customer lifecycle map lays out the stages of a customer's relationship with a company, from first awareness through to advocacy, and pairs each stage with what the customer does and what the company does. This template runs six stages, Awareness, Interest, Evaluation, Purchase, Retention, and Advocacy, across two swimlanes. Marketing, sales, and customer success teams use it to agree on who owns each stage and what happens at the handoffs.
A customer lifecycle map organizes the full relationship into business stages, from Awareness to Advocacy, and pairs each stage with the company activities that support it. It's a strategic planning tool for marketing, sales, and customer success. A customer journey map zooms into one persona's experience across a single scenario, capturing their actions, emotions, and pain points. Use the lifecycle map to align teams on stages; use the journey map to improve a specific experience.
Most customer lifecycle models run five or six stages. A common set is Awareness, Interest, Evaluation, Purchase, Retention, and Advocacy. Some teams use reach, acquisition, conversion, retention, and loyalty instead. The labels vary, but the shape is the same: the customer moves from not knowing you exist, through buying, to recommending you. This template starts with six editable stages.
A customer lifecycle map organizes the whole relationship into business stages and pairs company activities with each one, so it's a planning tool for marketing, sales, and customer success. A customer journey map zooms into one persona's experience across a single scenario, capturing their emotions, pain points, and touchpoints. The lifecycle is the strategic frame; the journey map is the close-up.
In B2B, the lifecycle is longer and involves several stakeholders: awareness to purchase can take months, and a customer success team usually owns the post-sale stages. In B2C, it's faster and more transactional, often a single buyer moving through in days. The stages are the same; the pace, the number of people involved, and who owns each stage differ.
At Awareness, marketing runs paid ads, SEO, and content. At Interest and Evaluation, the company offers demos, trials, and onboarding. At Purchase, it sends quotes, invoices, and setup instructions. At Retention, customer success runs health checks, training, and loyalty programs. At Advocacy, the team gathers feedback, case studies, and referrals. The company lane on this board maps each one.
There's no fixed length; it depends on your product and price. A self-serve B2C purchase might move from awareness to buying the same day. A B2B deal with several stakeholders can take three to twelve months to reach purchase, then years in retention. Map your real timings on the board rather than assuming a standard.