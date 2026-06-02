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Customer Lifecycle Map

A customer lifecycle map lays out the stages of a customer's relationship with a company, from first awareness through to advocacy, and pairs each stage with what the customer does and what the company does. This template runs six stages, Awareness, Interest, Evaluation, Purchase, Retention, and Advocacy, across two swimlanes. Marketing, sales, and customer success teams use it to agree on who owns each stage and what happens at the handoffs.

Use this template
Six lifecycle stages across two swimlanes: what the customer does and what the company does.

What's included

  • Six lifecycle stages. Awareness, Interest, Evaluation, Purchase, Retention, and Advocacy, each with a short definition on the board.
  • A Customer swimlane. What the customer does at each stage: visiting the pricing page, requesting a demo, signing an agreement, referring others.
  • A Company swimlane. What your team does in response: ads and content at Awareness, demos and onboarding at Interest, health checks at Retention.
  • Worked example notes. Sample sticky notes in every stage, so the format isn't a blank grid.
  • Editable stages and lanes. Rename stages, add notes, or recolor the lanes to fit a B2B or B2C model.

Why map the customer lifecycle?

  • See both sides at once. The customer's actions and your team's response sit in the same column, so gaps show.
  • Settle who owns each stage. Marketing, sales, and customer success can see exactly where their work starts and ends.
  • Fix the handoffs. Most drop-off happens between stages; putting them side by side makes the seams visible.
  • Plan lifecycle marketing. The company lane is where you slot the right message for each stage.
  • Grow lifetime value. Mapping retention and advocacy as real stages, not afterthoughts, is where expansion revenue comes from.

How to use this template

  1. Open the template. It lands with six stages and Customer and Company swimlanes already set up.
  2. Name your stages. Keep Awareness to Advocacy, or adjust to your model, like reach, acquisition, conversion, retention.
  3. Fill the customer lane. Add what the customer actually does at each stage, drawn from real behavior.
  4. Fill the company lane. Line up the activity your team runs at each stage underneath.
  5. Mark the handoffs. Flag where one team passes the customer to another, and where people fall away.
  6. Share across teams. Invite marketing, sales, and customer success to review and own their stages.
Map your customer lifecycle

Customer lifecycle map vs customer journey map

A customer lifecycle map organizes the full relationship into business stages, from Awareness to Advocacy, and pairs each stage with the company activities that support it. It's a strategic planning tool for marketing, sales, and customer success. A customer journey map zooms into one persona's experience across a single scenario, capturing their actions, emotions, and pain points. Use the lifecycle map to align teams on stages; use the journey map to improve a specific experience.

Frequently asked questions

  • Most customer lifecycle models run five or six stages. A common set is Awareness, Interest, Evaluation, Purchase, Retention, and Advocacy. Some teams use reach, acquisition, conversion, retention, and loyalty instead. The labels vary, but the shape is the same: the customer moves from not knowing you exist, through buying, to recommending you. This template starts with six editable stages.

  • A customer lifecycle map organizes the whole relationship into business stages and pairs company activities with each one, so it's a planning tool for marketing, sales, and customer success. A customer journey map zooms into one persona's experience across a single scenario, capturing their emotions, pain points, and touchpoints. The lifecycle is the strategic frame; the journey map is the close-up.

  • In B2B, the lifecycle is longer and involves several stakeholders: awareness to purchase can take months, and a customer success team usually owns the post-sale stages. In B2C, it's faster and more transactional, often a single buyer moving through in days. The stages are the same; the pace, the number of people involved, and who owns each stage differ.

  • At Awareness, marketing runs paid ads, SEO, and content. At Interest and Evaluation, the company offers demos, trials, and onboarding. At Purchase, it sends quotes, invoices, and setup instructions. At Retention, customer success runs health checks, training, and loyalty programs. At Advocacy, the team gathers feedback, case studies, and referrals. The company lane on this board maps each one.

  • There's no fixed length; it depends on your product and price. A self-serve B2C purchase might move from awareness to buying the same day. A B2B deal with several stakeholders can take three to twelve months to reach purchase, then years in retention. Map your real timings on the board rather than assuming a standard.

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