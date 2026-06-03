A value proposition canvas maps what your customer needs against what your product offers, so you can say exactly why anyone would buy. This template is Peter Thomson's version: a customer circle for needs, wants, and fears, a product square for features, benefits, and experience, plus a substitutes section for what people do today. Founders and product marketers use it to sharpen positioning before writing a single line of copy.
A business model canvas describes an entire business on one page: customer segments, channels, revenue streams, costs, key partners, and more, in nine blocks. A value proposition canvas zooms into the single most important relationship inside it: the fit between one customer segment and what you offer them. Fill in the value proposition canvas first, get the customer-to-product fit right, then carry the result into the wider business model.
A value proposition canvas is a one-page framework for working out why a customer would buy your product. It maps the customer side, their needs, wants, and fears, against the product side, your features, benefits, and experience. When the two sides line up, you have a value proposition; where they don't, you've found a gap. This template uses Peter Thomson's version of the canvas.
Start on the customer side: list their needs (the jobs they must get done), wants (the emotional drivers), and fears (what makes buying risky), based on real research. Add what they currently use instead. Then fill the product side: features, benefits, and experience. Finish by matching each customer item to a product item; whatever's unmatched needs work.
A business model canvas maps a whole business on one page: customers, channels, revenue, costs, partners, and more, across nine blocks. A value proposition canvas zooms into just one of those relationships: the fit between a customer segment and your offer. Teams often fill the value proposition canvas first, then place the result inside the bigger business model.
A good value proposition states who the product is for, the need it meets, and why it beats the alternatives, in language a customer would actually use. It's specific ('cuts invoice processing from days to hours') rather than generic ('saves time and money'). The canvas gets you there by forcing the match between real customer needs and real product benefits.
Fears are the things that stop a customer from buying even when they want the product: the risk of switching, the cost of migration, looking bad if it fails, losing data. Peter Thomson added the section because purchase decisions are often blocked by risk rather than won by features. Your messaging has to answer fears, not just promise benefits.