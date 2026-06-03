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TemplatesStrategy & canvasesLean Canvas

Lean Canvas

The lean canvas is a one-page business model format for startups, adapted by Ash Maurya from the business model canvas. It swaps four blocks aimed at established companies for the four that decide a startup's fate: Problem, Solution, Key Metrics, and Unfair Advantage. This template is the full nine-block Maurya layout with card-based blocks, ready to fill in about twenty minutes and revise as you learn.

Use this template
Ash Maurya's nine-block lean canvas with card-based sections.

What's included

  • All nine lean canvas blocks. Problem, Solution, Key Metrics, Unique Value Proposition, Unfair Advantage, Channels, Customer Segments, Cost Structure, and Revenue Streams.
  • The four startup-specific blocks. Problem, Solution, Key Metrics, and Unfair Advantage, the ones Maurya swapped in for partner and resource blocks.
  • Card-based sections. Seeded cards like Solution #1 and #2; add one card per hypothesis and check items off as they're validated.
  • A framed one-page layout. The whole model stays visible at once, which is what makes the canvas honest.
  • Easy duplication. Copy the board per customer segment; one canvas per segment is the standard advice.

Why use a lean canvas?

  • Built for uncertainty. The blocks an early startup can't answer (partners, key activities) are gone; the ones that kill startups (problem, metrics) are front and center.
  • Twenty minutes to a testable model. The canvas is deliberately fast; speed is what makes weekly revisions realistic.
  • Problem before solution. Starting in the Problem block exposes innovator's bias: the solution you're in love with might not map to a problem anyone has.
  • Assumptions become a to-do list. Each card is a belief to validate; the riskiest ones, usually about customer desirability, get tested first.
  • One page everyone can challenge. Co-founders and advisors argue with cards on a canvas faster than with a deck.

How to use this template

  1. Start with the problem. List the top one to three problems your customer has, plus how they solve them today, including 'they don't'.
  2. Define the segment. Who has this problem worst? Note the early adopters who'd buy before the product is finished.
  3. Write the unique value proposition. One sentence in the center: why you, over every existing alternative.
  4. Sketch the solution. Three top features at most, each mapped to a problem card.
  5. Add metrics and money. The handful of numbers that show the model working, then channels, costs, and revenue streams.
  6. Leave unfair advantage honest. If nothing on your canvas 'can't be easily copied or bought', leave the block empty and revisit; that's normal at the start.
Sketch your model

Lean canvas vs business model canvas

Same grid, different patient. The business model canvas describes a working business: it asks about partners, key activities, resources, and customer relationships, things an established company actually has. The lean canvas points the same one-page format at a business that doesn't exist yet: what's the problem, what's the smallest solution, which metrics prove it's working, and what can't competitors copy. Startups usually start lean and graduate to the full canvas once the model stops changing weekly.

Frequently asked questions

  • A lean canvas is a one-page business model template for startups, created by Ash Maurya in his book Running Lean as an adaptation of Osterwalder's business model canvas. It keeps nine blocks but replaces four of them with Problem, Solution, Key Metrics, and Unfair Advantage, shifting the focus from documenting an established business to testing the assumptions of a new one.

  • Four blocks differ. The lean canvas drops Key Partners, Key Activities, Key Resources, and Customer Relationships, and adds Problem, Solution, Key Metrics, and Unfair Advantage. Maurya's reasoning: a startup doesn't have partners, processes, or customer relationships yet, but it lives or dies on whether the problem is real. Use the lean canvas while searching for the model; switch to the business model canvas once one exists.

  • An unfair advantage is the one thing about your business that can't be easily copied or bought: proprietary data, network effects, deep domain expertise, a loyal community, a regulatory moat. Features don't count; a competitor can ship those. Maurya's advice is to leave the block blank rather than fake it; most startups earn an unfair advantage over time instead of starting with one.

  • Start with Problem and Customer Segments together, since each defines the other, then write the Unique Value Proposition in the center. Solution comes after the problem is sharp, deliberately: three features maximum. Finish with Channels, Key Metrics, Cost Structure, Revenue Streams, and Unfair Advantage. The first pass should take about twenty minutes; if it takes a day, you're writing a plan, not a snapshot.

  • Yes, when segments differ meaningfully. A canvas that serves 'freelancers and enterprises' in one pass averages two different problems, two willingness-to-pay levels, and two channel strategies into mush. Duplicate the board, write one canvas per segment, and compare; often one canvas is obviously stronger, and that's a useful finding on its own. Keep the others; segments you parked have a way of returning.

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