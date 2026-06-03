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TemplatesStrategy & canvasesBusiness Model Canvas

Business Model Canvas

The business model canvas is a one-page map of how a business creates, delivers, and captures value, drawn as nine blocks from customer segments to cost structure. Alexander Osterwalder introduced it in Business Model Generation, and this template is the full nine-block canvas with the canonical guiding questions and example lists built into each section. Founders and product teams use it to sketch new models and document existing ones.

Use this template
All nine Osterwalder blocks with their guiding questions and example lists.

What's included

  • All nine blocks. Customer segments, value propositions, channels, customer relationships, revenue streams, key resources, key activities, key partners, and cost structure.
  • The canonical guiding questions. Each block opens with its classic prompts: 'for whom are we creating value?', 'for what are customers really willing to pay?'.
  • Example lists per block. Revenue stream types from subscriptions to licensing, resource types, fixed versus dynamic pricing, cost-driven versus value-driven structures.
  • Card-based filling. Add a card per idea, drag to prioritize within a block, and color-code by importance or by who added it.
  • How-to-use instructions. A note on the board covers cards, prioritizing, and customizing the color labels.

Why use the business model canvas?

  • The whole model on one page. Nine blocks force the choices a 30-page business plan lets you postpone.
  • Customer-first by structure. Filling segments and value propositions before resources and activities keeps you from designing a company around what you already own.
  • Built for arguing productively. Cards make assumptions visible and movable; a disagreement about channels becomes two cards to test instead of a meeting that loops.
  • A living document. Update the canvas when you learn something; the famous companies people study, Airbnb, Netflix, Amazon, all changed their canvases repeatedly.
  • Workshop-ready. Three to five people, ninety minutes, one canvas; the prompts in each block do the facilitation.

How to use this template

  1. Start on the right side. Fill the customer-facing blocks first: segments, value propositions, channels, relationships, revenue.
  2. Name real segments. 'Mass market' is a type, not an answer; write who specifically pays and who you serve.
  3. Match value to segment. For each segment, answer the block's own question: which problem are we solving, and what are they willing to pay for?
  4. Then fill the left side. Key resources, activities, and partners exist to deliver the right side; if a card doesn't serve a value proposition, cut it.
  5. Close with money. Revenue streams against cost structure; decide whether the model is cost-driven or value-driven and say so.
  6. Treat every card as a hypothesis. Mark the riskiest assumptions and go validate them with customers; the canvas is a map of beliefs, not facts.
Map your business model

Business model canvas vs business plan

A business model canvas and a business plan serve different moments. The canvas is one page, takes an afternoon, and exists to think with: nine blocks of assumptions you'll revise as you learn. A business plan runs ten to thirty pages, takes weeks, and exists to convince: banks, investors, and boards expect projections and detail. Most teams need the canvas long before the plan, and the strongest plans are written from a canvas that already survived contact with customers.

Frequently asked questions

  • The business model canvas is a strategic planning tool that describes a business on one page using nine blocks: customer segments, value propositions, channels, customer relationships, revenue streams, key resources, key activities, key partnerships, and cost structure. Alexander Osterwalder and Yves Pigneur published it in Business Model Generation (2010). It replaces long planning documents when the goal is clarity and alignment rather than fundraising.

  • Right side, customer-facing: customer segments (who you serve), value propositions (what you offer them), channels (how you reach them), customer relationships (how you keep them), and revenue streams (how they pay). Left side, infrastructure: key resources, key activities, and key partnerships that make delivery possible, with cost structure underneath. The two halves meet in the middle at the value proposition.

  • Start with customer segments and value propositions, then work through channels, relationships, and revenue before touching the infrastructure blocks. The order matters because it forces outside-in thinking: companies that start from key resources tend to design a business around what they already have rather than what a customer needs. Cost structure comes last, once you know what the model has to pay for.

  • Airbnb is the classic two-sided one: hosts and guests as separate customer segments, commission as the revenue stream, and almost no physical key resources. Netflix runs subscription revenue with original content as a key activity and viewing data as a key resource. A marketing agency's canvas looks different again: retainers and project fees as revenue, senior talent as the key resource. Map your own on the same blocks.

  • Get three to five people from different functions, block ninety minutes, and put the canvas where everyone can edit it. Work right to left, one block at a time, everyone adding cards before any discussion. Color-code cards by author or by confidence. End by marking the three riskiest assumptions on the canvas and assigning each one an owner and a way to test it within two weeks.

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