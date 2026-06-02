A product vision describes the future a product is working toward and the change it aims to create for its users. This template is the Product Vision Board, the framework Roman Pichler built to capture that vision and the strategy beneath it across five sections: Vision, Target Group, Needs, Product, and Business Goals. Product managers and founders use it to align a team on why a product exists before planning what to build next.
A product vision is the enduring purpose: the future state and the change a product aims to create. It rarely changes. A product strategy is how you get there: the target group you serve, the needs you address, the product itself, and the business goals it supports. On the Product Vision Board, the vision occupies the top section and the four strategy sections sit below it, evolving as the team learns.
A product vision board is a one-page framework for capturing a product's vision and the strategy behind it. Created by Roman Pichler, it has five sections: Vision at the top, then Target Group, Needs, Product, and Business Goals. Teams fill it in to align on why a product exists, who it serves, and what success looks like, before committing to a roadmap.
A product vision is the enduring 'why', the future state and the change a product aims to create, and it rarely changes. A product strategy is the path to get there: the target group, their needs, the product itself, and the business goals. On the Product Vision Board, the vision sits at the top and the four strategy sections sit beneath it.
A strong product vision states the change you want to create and who it's for, in language a whole team can repeat. The Product Vision Board frames it with four supporting parts: the target group you serve, the needs you address, the product and what sets it apart, and the business goals it supports. Keep the vision ambitious but believable.
The product vision usually belongs to whoever owns product direction: the head of product, a product manager, or a founder in an early-stage company. They draft it and keep it current. A good vision is shaped with the team and leadership, though, so everyone shares it rather than hearing it handed down.
A product vision is meant to be stable, so it shouldn't change month to month. Revisit it at least once a quarter, and whenever you learn something big: a market shift, new customer evidence, or a pivot. The strategy sections below it (target group, needs, goals) will change more often than the vision at the top.