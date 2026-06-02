Whimsical LogoWhimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Brand
Get all logo versions.
Download
TemplatesStrategy & canvasesProduct Vision Board

Product Vision Template

A product vision describes the future a product is working toward and the change it aims to create for its users. This template is the Product Vision Board, the framework Roman Pichler built to capture that vision and the strategy beneath it across five sections: Vision, Target Group, Needs, Product, and Business Goals. Product managers and founders use it to align a team on why a product exists before planning what to build next.

Use this template
Pichler's five-section Product Vision Board: Vision, Target Group, Needs, Product, Business Goals.

What's included

  • A Vision section. 'Why make the product at all? What positive change do you hope to bring about?' with room for the headline statement.
  • A Target Group section. The market and customers the product serves, so the vision points at real people.
  • A Needs section. The problem the product solves or the benefit it creates, kept outcome-focused rather than feature-focused.
  • A Product section. What the product is, what sets it apart, and how feasible it is to build.
  • A Business Goals section. How the product pays the company back: revenue, retention, market position.
  • Guiding questions and example notes. Each section ships with its prompt and sample sticky notes, plus a note crediting Roman Pichler's framework.

Why use a product vision board?

  • Anchor every decision. A shared vision gives the team a yardstick for saying yes or no to a feature.
  • Connect vision to strategy. The four lower sections turn an abstract vision into a target group, needs, and goals you can act on.
  • Spot the gaps. Empty or conflicting sections show where the strategy isn't thought through yet.
  • Onboard people fast. One board explains why the product exists better than a deck nobody reopens.
  • Run it as a workshop. The prompts and sticky notes make it a live exercise for the whole team, not a solo doc.

How to use this template

  1. Open the board. It lands with five sections, each carrying its guiding question and example notes.
  2. Write the vision. Answer 'what change do we want to create?' in one clear, ambitious sentence at the top.
  3. Define the target group. Name the customers and market the product serves, not a vague 'everyone'.
  4. Capture needs and product. List the problems you solve and the few features that set the product apart.
  5. Set business goals. Write down how the product benefits the company, with metrics wherever you can.
  6. Review and share. Look for sections that conflict, then invite the team to comment and revisit it each quarter.
Start your product vision board

Product vision vs product strategy

A product vision is the enduring purpose: the future state and the change a product aims to create. It rarely changes. A product strategy is how you get there: the target group you serve, the needs you address, the product itself, and the business goals it supports. On the Product Vision Board, the vision occupies the top section and the four strategy sections sit below it, evolving as the team learns.

Frequently asked questions

  • A product vision board is a one-page framework for capturing a product's vision and the strategy behind it. Created by Roman Pichler, it has five sections: Vision at the top, then Target Group, Needs, Product, and Business Goals. Teams fill it in to align on why a product exists, who it serves, and what success looks like, before committing to a roadmap.

  • A product vision is the enduring 'why', the future state and the change a product aims to create, and it rarely changes. A product strategy is the path to get there: the target group, their needs, the product itself, and the business goals. On the Product Vision Board, the vision sits at the top and the four strategy sections sit beneath it.

  • A strong product vision states the change you want to create and who it's for, in language a whole team can repeat. The Product Vision Board frames it with four supporting parts: the target group you serve, the needs you address, the product and what sets it apart, and the business goals it supports. Keep the vision ambitious but believable.

  • The product vision usually belongs to whoever owns product direction: the head of product, a product manager, or a founder in an early-stage company. They draft it and keep it current. A good vision is shaped with the team and leadership, though, so everyone shares it rather than hearing it handed down.

  • A product vision is meant to be stable, so it shouldn't change month to month. Revisit it at least once a quarter, and whenever you learn something big: a market shift, new customer evidence, or a pivot. The strategy sections below it (target group, needs, goals) will change more often than the vision at the top.

Similar templates

Strategy & canvases

Visual PRD Presentation Deck

A product brief as a slide deck: background, problem, impact, solution, features, and launch plan.

Strategy & canvases
Strategy & canvases

Business Model Canvas

All nine Osterwalder blocks with their guiding questions and example lists.

Strategy & canvases
Strategy & canvases

Value Proposition Canvas

Peter Thomson's canvas: customer needs, wants, and fears against product features, benefits, and experience.

Strategy & canvases
Strategy & canvases

Starter Empathy Map

The classic Says, Thinks, Does, Feels quadrants around one user, with example notes to start from.

Strategy & canvases
Strategy & canvases

Customer Persona

Two persona cards: a filled example and a blank one ready for your customer.

Strategy & canvases
Strategy & canvases

Problem Statement Map

A seven-column problem map: users, problems, solutions, metrics, stakeholders, risks, and limitations.

Strategy & canvases