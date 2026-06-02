A product brief is the upstream, one-to-two-page document that answers 'should we build this?': the problem, the target users, and the success criteria, written before any solution is committed. A product requirements document (PRD) comes after and answers 'what exactly are we building?': detailed functional requirements, user stories, and acceptance criteria for designers and engineers to execute. The brief makes the case for the work; the PRD specifies how to build it.