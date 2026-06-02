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Product Brief Template

A product brief is a short document that defines a product idea before anyone builds it: the problem, who it's for, the proposed solution, and how you'll know it worked. This template turns that brief into a presentation deck, with slides for Background, Problem, Impact, Solution, Key Features, Launch Plan, and FAQs. Product managers use it to pitch an idea to stakeholders in something easier to read than a wall of text.

Use this template
A product brief as a slide deck: background, problem, impact, solution, features, and launch plan.

What's included

  • A cover and contents slide. A titled cover with presenters, and a contents list of every section.
  • A Background slide. Owner, contributors, stakeholders, status, and last-updated date.
  • A Problem slide. The problem statement, paired with a user flow to show where it bites.
  • An Impact slide. The goals and metrics that define success, like a target ARR or a growth percentage.
  • Solution, Key Features, and No-gos slides. The proposed solution, a prioritized feature list, and what's deliberately out of scope.
  • A Launch Plan and Milestones slide. A Q1/Q2 timeline plus milestones with target dates and exit criteria.

Why write a product brief?

  • Get a decision before you build. A brief answers 'should we build this?', so engineering time goes to the right thing.
  • Make people actually read it. Slides get opened and skimmed when a multi-page doc gets ignored.
  • Set scope on purpose. The No-gos slide names what you're not doing, which is what keeps a project from sprawling.
  • Align stakeholders. One deck shows the owner, contributors, and the metrics everyone is signing up to.
  • Tie the plan to a date. The launch plan and milestones turn the idea into something with a timeline.

How to use this template

  1. Open the template. It lands as a slide deck from Cover through Conclusion, with prompts in each section.
  2. Fill the background. Name the owner, contributors, stakeholders, and current status.
  3. State the problem and impact. Describe what's wrong, who it affects, and the metrics that define success.
  4. Lay out the solution. Add the proposed solution, a prioritized list of key features, and the no-gos.
  5. Add the launch plan. Map the work across quarters and set milestones with target dates and exit criteria.
  6. Present or share. Use board presentation mode, or send the link for async review.
Build your product brief

Product brief vs PRD

A product brief is the upstream, one-to-two-page document that answers 'should we build this?': the problem, the target users, and the success criteria, written before any solution is committed. A product requirements document (PRD) comes after and answers 'what exactly are we building?': detailed functional requirements, user stories, and acceptance criteria for designers and engineers to execute. The brief makes the case for the work; the PRD specifies how to build it.

Frequently asked questions

  • A product brief is a short document, often one to two pages, that defines a product idea before development starts. It covers the problem, the target users, the proposed solution, and the metrics that define success. Its job is to answer 'should we build this, and why?' so a team can align and commit before investing engineering time. This template presents it as a deck.

  • A product brief usually includes the problem and why it matters, the target users, the proposed solution, success metrics, and scope. Stronger briefs add a launch plan, milestones, and a 'no-gos' section that names what's deliberately out of scope. This template lays those out as slides: Background, Problem, Impact, Solution, Key Features, Launch Plan, Milestones, and FAQs.

  • A product brief is the upstream, one-to-two-page document that answers 'should we build this?': the problem, the users, and success criteria. A product requirements document (PRD) comes later and answers 'what exactly are we building?': detailed requirements, user stories, and acceptance criteria for designers and engineers. The brief makes the case; the PRD specifies the build.

  • Start with the problem and why it matters, backed by evidence. Name the target users and the metrics that define success. Then sketch the proposed solution, a short prioritized feature list, and the no-gos. Keep it tight, a brief is meant to be read in one sitting. This template gives you the sections as slides, so you fill in prompts instead of starting from a blank page.

  • The product manager usually owns and writes the product brief, but it's shaped with input from engineering, design, and the stakeholders who'll sign off. The Background slide on this template names the owner, contributors, and stakeholders explicitly, so it's clear who drafted it, who fed in, and who needs to approve before the work moves forward.

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