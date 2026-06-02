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TemplatesStrategy & canvasesStarter Empathy Map

Empathy Map

An empathy map is a simple grid that captures what a user says, thinks, does, and feels about a task or product, in one shared picture. This template is the classic four-quadrant version, with Says, Thinks, Does, and Feels around a central user and a short definition on the board. UX designers and product teams use it to turn scattered research into a single view of who they're designing for.

Use this template
The classic Says, Thinks, Does, Feels quadrants around one user, with example notes to start from.

What's included

  • Four labelled quadrants. Says, Thinks, Does, and Feels, the standard layout nearly every empathy map uses.
  • A central user. The person in the middle that the four quadrants describe, so the map stays about one user type.
  • A built-in definition. A short 'what is an empathy map?' note you keep for a workshop or delete for a clean board.
  • Example sticky notes. Sample quotes and observations in each quadrant, showing the level of detail to aim for.
  • Editable everything. Rename the user, swap the notes, recolor the quadrants, or add a Pains and Gains area.

Why use an empathy map?

  • Build shared understanding. The whole team sees the same user in one picture, instead of each carrying a different mental model.
  • Turn research into insight. Interview quotes and observations get sorted into Says, Thinks, Does, and Feels, where patterns show.
  • Separate what users say from what they do. Putting them in different quadrants surfaces the gaps between the two.
  • Find the pains worth solving. Clustering feelings and frustrations points to the problems users actually care about.
  • Set up the next step. A clear empathy map feeds personas, journey maps, and the design work that follows.

How to use this template

  1. Open the template. It lands as a four-quadrant board, Says, Thinks, Does, and Feels, around one user.
  2. Name your user. Write who this map is about, drawn from a real segment or persona, not 'everyone'.
  3. Add research to each quadrant. Drop quotes, observations, and notes from interviews and usability sessions into the matching quadrant.
  4. Look for tension. Flag where what a user says clashes with what they do, or where the same feeling repeats.
  5. Pull out the insights. Note the pains and needs the clusters reveal, ready to act on.
  6. Share and revisit. Invite the team to add notes and update the map as you learn more.
Start your empathy map

Empathy map vs customer journey map

An empathy map is a snapshot of one user type's inner state: what they say, think, do, and feel at a given moment. A customer journey map is a timeline, tracing the steps, touchpoints, and emotions a user moves through to reach a goal. Use an empathy map to build shared understanding of who the user is. Use a journey map to see how their experience unfolds, stage by stage.

Frequently asked questions

  • The four quadrants are Says, Thinks, Does, and Feels. Says holds the user's direct quotes. Thinks captures what's on their mind that they may not voice. Does records their observable actions and behavior. Feels notes their emotions and state of mind. Together they build a rounded picture of one user type, drawn from research rather than assumption.

  • An empathy map is a snapshot of one user's inner state, what they say, think, do, and feel, at a moment in time. A customer journey map is a timeline: it traces the steps, touchpoints, and emotions a user moves through to reach a goal. Empathy maps answer 'who is this person?'; journey maps answer 'what happens, step by step?'.

  • A persona is a profile of a fictional user, with a name, demographics, goals, and a short narrative. An empathy map is a synthesis of research into what a real user segment says, thinks, does, and feels. Personas describe who the user is; empathy maps capture how they experience a task. Teams often build the map first, then the persona from it.

  • Start by naming the user the map is about. Then work through your research, interviews, surveys, observation, and place each finding in the matching quadrant: quotes in Says, unspoken thoughts in Thinks, actions in Does, emotions in Feels. Look for repeated themes and contradictions, then pull out the pains and needs worth designing for.

  • Empathy mapping is the tool used in the empathy stage of design thinking, the first phase, where teams build a deep understanding of users before defining problems or generating ideas. By sorting research into what users say, think, do, and feel, the team grounds later decisions in real user insight rather than guesses. It's usually a collaborative, sticky-note exercise.

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