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User Journey Map

A user journey map traces how one person moves through a product to reach a goal, and what they think, feel, and struggle with at each step. This template is a five-stage matrix with rows for thoughts, pain points, sentiment, and opportunities. Product and UX teams use it to turn scattered research into one shared picture of the experience and find where to improve it.

Use this template
Five journey stages with rows for thoughts, pain points, a sentiment curve, and opportunities.

What's included

  • Five journey stages. Stage 1 to Stage 5 across the top, ready to relabel as discover, sign up, onboard, or whatever your flow is.
  • A Thoughts row. What the user is thinking and asking at each stage, prompted by 'how is the user feeling?'
  • A Pain Points row. The friction and obstacles a user hits at each stage.
  • A Sentiment row. Emotion icons (excited, curious, worried, tense, anxious) to plot the feeling curve across the journey.
  • An Opportunities row. A numbered space for improvement ideas tied to each stage.

Why build a user journey map?

  • See the product as the user does. Stages and emotions in one view, not a list of features.
  • Find where users get stuck. Mapping friction by stage shows exactly where people stall or drop off.
  • Align the team. Product, design, and research read the same map instead of arguing from different mental models.
  • Turn research into action. The opportunities row converts insights into specific ideas, stage by stage.
  • Track the emotional low. The sentiment row pinpoints the worst moment, which is usually where to invest first.

How to use this template

  1. Open the template. It lands as a five-stage matrix with rows for thoughts, pain points, sentiment, and opportunities.
  2. Pick your user. Base the map on a real persona or segment, not a generic 'everyone'.
  3. Name the stages. Relabel Stage 1 to 5 to match the flow, like Discover, Sign up, Onboard, Use, Renew.
  4. Fill each stage. Add the user's thoughts, pain points, and the emotion they feel at that point, drawn from research.
  5. Mark the opportunities. For each stage, note ideas to fix the friction or build on a high point.
  6. Share and revisit. Invite the team to add evidence and update the map as you learn more.
Map your user journey

User journey map vs user flow

A user journey map and a user flow both follow a user through a product, but at different altitudes. A user journey map is experience-level: the stages a person passes through and what they think, feel, and struggle with at each. A user flow is screen-level: the exact path of screens, taps, and branching decisions to complete a task. Use a journey map to understand the experience; use a user flow to design the steps.

Frequently asked questions

  • A user journey map is a visual of how one person moves through a product to reach a goal, and what they think, feel, and struggle with along the way. It runs left to right by stage, with rows for thoughts, emotions, pain points, and opportunities. Product and UX teams use it to build a shared, research-based picture of the experience.

  • A user journey map is experience-level: the stages a person passes through and how they think and feel at each. A user flow is screen-level: the exact path of screens, taps, and decisions to finish a task. The journey map tells you where the experience hurts; the user flow shows the steps you'd redesign to fix it. Most product work uses both.

  • Start with a real persona, then lay out the stages they move through. For each stage, add what the user is thinking, the pain points they hit, and the emotion they feel, drawn from research rather than guesses. Finish by noting opportunities to improve the low points. Build it with the team so everyone shares the same picture.

  • Stages depend on the product, but a common set is discover, sign up, onboard, use, and renew. The point is to break the experience into the meaningful steps a user actually moves through, then map their thoughts, feelings, and pain points at each one. This template starts with five editable stages you relabel to match your own flow.

  • Journey mapping is the practice of laying out an experience as a sequence of stages and capturing what a person thinks, feels, and struggles with at each. The output is a journey map. It turns scattered research, interviews, and analytics into one shared artifact a team can point at, argue with, and act on, rather than a pile of separate findings.

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