A SWOT analysis maps what's working for you and against you on one grid: Strengths and Weaknesses inside the organization, Opportunities and Threats outside it. This template is the classic four-quadrant layout as sticky-note stacks, seeded with placeholder notes you replace with your own. Teams run it before strategy decisions, product launches, and market moves; it works just as well for a personal career SWOT.
Both scan the landscape before a decision, but they look in different directions. SWOT covers internal and external ground in four boxes: your strengths and weaknesses, plus the opportunities and threats around you. PESTLE is external-only and wider: Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal, Environmental factors. They stack well: run PESTLE first to scan the macro environment, then feed what you find into the opportunities and threats quadrants of the SWOT.
A SWOT analysis is a planning exercise that sorts the factors affecting a goal into four quadrants: Strengths and Weaknesses (internal, within your control) and Opportunities and Threats (external, outside it). The format came out of Stanford Research Institute work in the 1960s and stuck because it fits on one page. Teams use it before strategy decisions; individuals use it for career planning.
Strengths: what you do better than others, like a loyal customer base or proprietary technology. Weaknesses: where you underperform, like skill gaps or a single revenue stream. Opportunities: external openings, like an underserved segment or a market trend. Threats: external risks, like new competitors, regulation, or changing customer behavior. The test for the top row is control: if you can change it directly, it's internal.
Pick one subject and write it at the top. Brainstorm internal factors first, strengths and weaknesses, with everyone adding sticky notes in silence before discussing. Then do the external pair, opportunities and threats. Keep each note specific and evidence-based. Finally, prioritize: vote on the items that matter, and convert the winners into actions, pairing strengths with opportunities and weaknesses with threats.
A personal SWOT applies the same grid to your career: strengths like skills and reputation, weaknesses like gaps in experience, opportunities like a growing field or an open role, threats like automation or a shrinking industry. People run one before job changes, promotions, and annual reviews. The honesty requirement is the hard part; write the weaknesses as plainly as you'd write a competitor's.
Use one at decision points: before a product launch, a market entry, a marketing campaign, a project kickoff, or annual strategic planning. In project management it works as a quick risk-identification pass. The wrong time is after the decision is made; a SWOT written to justify a chosen path tells you nothing. Rerun it when conditions change, not on a calendar.