A mobile app wireframe is a low-fidelity, grayscale layout of an app's screens and the paths between them, drawn before any color or visual design. This template wireframes a small app across connected screens: a home screen, a search results screen, and a results page, linked into a flow. Designers, founders, and product teams use it to settle structure and navigation early, when changing a screen still costs a drag.
A wireframe is a grayscale, low-fidelity blueprint that fixes a screen's structure, layout, and navigation, with no color or real content. A mockup adds the visual design on top, color, typography, and imagery, but stays static. A prototype adds interactivity, so you can click through and test the real behavior. They build in that order: wireframe, then mockup, then prototype. Structure is the cheapest thing to change, so it goes first.
A mobile app wireframe is a low-fidelity, grayscale plan of an app's screens and how a user moves between them. It shows layout, navigation, and the key elements on each screen, like headers, inputs, and buttons, without color, branding, or real content. It's the structural skeleton you agree on before any visual design, because changing structure early is cheap.
Start by listing the screens your app needs, then lay out a device frame for each. Block in the main elements on every screen, headers, inputs, buttons, and lists, in plain grayscale. Connect the screens with arrows to show the tap path. Keep it low-fidelity on purpose, so feedback is about structure and flow, not colors.
A wireframe is a grayscale, low-fidelity blueprint of structure and layout. A mockup adds the visual design on top: color, typography, real imagery, still static. A prototype adds interactivity, so you can click through and test how it behaves. They go in that order, wireframe to mockup to prototype, because structure is the cheapest thing to change and should be settled first.
A low-fidelity wireframe is a rough, grayscale layout that uses boxes, lines, and placeholder text instead of real design. It deliberately leaves out color, fonts, and imagery so the team focuses on structure, content, and flow. Low-fidelity is the right starting point: it's fast to make, easy to change, and keeps early feedback on the things that matter most.
Any tool that lets you lay out screens and connect them works, from paper to dedicated software. Whimsical's wireframe editor gives you mobile device frames, drag-and-drop UI elements, and connectors for the flow, all editable in the browser with your team. Start from this template, or build from a blank frame.