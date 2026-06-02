A wireframe is a grayscale, low-fidelity blueprint that fixes a screen's structure, layout, and navigation, with no color or real content. A mockup adds the visual design on top, color, typography, and imagery, but stays static. A prototype adds interactivity, so you can click through and test the real behavior. They build in that order: wireframe, then mockup, then prototype. Structure is the cheapest thing to change, so it goes first.