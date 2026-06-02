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Mobile App Wireframe

A mobile app wireframe is a low-fidelity, grayscale layout of an app's screens and the paths between them, drawn before any color or visual design. This template wireframes a small app across connected screens: a home screen, a search results screen, and a results page, linked into a flow. Designers, founders, and product teams use it to settle structure and navigation early, when changing a screen still costs a drag.

Use this template
Connected mobile screens, home, search, and results, wireframed in grayscale and linked into a flow.

What's included

  • Connected app screens. A home screen, a search results screen, and a results page on mobile device frames.
  • Flow connectors. Arrows between screens that trace the tap path a user follows.
  • Real UI elements. A search input, buttons, result cards, a map, star ratings, and a 'People also asked' list.
  • A worked example. A fictional 'Giggle' cat-search app, so the structure isn't an empty frame.
  • Editable wireframe parts. Swap the screens and elements for your own app, or add frames for more steps.

Why wireframe a mobile app?

  • Decide structure before style. Settle navigation and layout in grayscale, before color or fonts enter the argument.
  • Test the flow. Connected screens show whether a user can actually get from start to finish.
  • Catch dead ends early. A missing back button or an orphan screen is obvious on a wireframe and cheap to fix there.
  • Brief developers and designers. A labelled screen flow says more than a paragraph of description.
  • Skip the rework. Moving a button is a drag here; it's a rebuild once the app is designed.

How to use this template

  1. Open the template. It lands as a connected mobile flow with a home, search, and results screen.
  2. Map your screens. List the screens your app needs and lay one device frame out for each.
  3. Block in each screen. Add the key elements, headers, inputs, buttons, lists, without styling them.
  4. Connect the flow. Draw arrows for the taps that move a user from one screen to the next.
  5. Annotate the tricky bits. Drop notes on anything that needs explaining, like a conditional or an empty state.
  6. Share for feedback. Invite the team to comment before the design moves to high fidelity.
Wireframe your app

Wireframe vs mockup vs prototype

A wireframe is a grayscale, low-fidelity blueprint that fixes a screen's structure, layout, and navigation, with no color or real content. A mockup adds the visual design on top, color, typography, and imagery, but stays static. A prototype adds interactivity, so you can click through and test the real behavior. They build in that order: wireframe, then mockup, then prototype. Structure is the cheapest thing to change, so it goes first.

Frequently asked questions

  • A mobile app wireframe is a low-fidelity, grayscale plan of an app's screens and how a user moves between them. It shows layout, navigation, and the key elements on each screen, like headers, inputs, and buttons, without color, branding, or real content. It's the structural skeleton you agree on before any visual design, because changing structure early is cheap.

  • Start by listing the screens your app needs, then lay out a device frame for each. Block in the main elements on every screen, headers, inputs, buttons, and lists, in plain grayscale. Connect the screens with arrows to show the tap path. Keep it low-fidelity on purpose, so feedback is about structure and flow, not colors.

  • A wireframe is a grayscale, low-fidelity blueprint of structure and layout. A mockup adds the visual design on top: color, typography, real imagery, still static. A prototype adds interactivity, so you can click through and test how it behaves. They go in that order, wireframe to mockup to prototype, because structure is the cheapest thing to change and should be settled first.

  • A low-fidelity wireframe is a rough, grayscale layout that uses boxes, lines, and placeholder text instead of real design. It deliberately leaves out color, fonts, and imagery so the team focuses on structure, content, and flow. Low-fidelity is the right starting point: it's fast to make, easy to change, and keeps early feedback on the things that matter most.

  • Any tool that lets you lay out screens and connect them works, from paper to dedicated software. Whimsical's wireframe editor gives you mobile device frames, drag-and-drop UI elements, and connectors for the flow, all editable in the browser with your team. Start from this template, or build from a blank frame.

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