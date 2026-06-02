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TemplatesRoadmaps & planningQuarterly Product Roadmap

Quarterly Roadmap Template

A quarterly roadmap lays a team's planned work across the four quarters of a year, so everyone can see what ships when and why. This template is a Q1 to Q4 grid with team swimlanes, strategic theme rows, and initiative cards you can link to briefs and wireframes. Product and ops teams use it to align on priorities and report timing to stakeholders, without rebuilding a slide deck every quarter.

Use this template
A year split into Q1 to Q4, with team swimlanes, strategic themes, and linkable initiative cards.

What's included

  • Q1 to Q4 columns. The year split into four quarters, so every initiative sits in a clear time slot.
  • Team swimlanes. Rows per team, so you can see who owns what and where work overlaps.
  • Strategic theme rows. Group initiatives under themes like Growth or Retention to show where the year's investment goes.
  • Linkable initiative cards. Each card reads 'Initiative Name' and takes a link to its brief, one-pager, or wireframe.
  • A connected timeline. Arrows between cards show sequence and dependencies across quarters.

Why use a quarterly roadmap?

  • Show timing at a glance. Leadership sees what lands in Q2 versus Q4 without reading a backlog.
  • Sync teams. Swimlanes surface where two squads need the same quarter, before it becomes a conflict.
  • Tie work to strategy. Theme rows connect each initiative to a company goal, so the roadmap isn't just a feature list.
  • Brief stakeholders once. One shared board replaces the recurring quarterly status deck.
  • Keep details one click away. Linked cards keep the roadmap clean while the depth lives behind each initiative.

How to use this template

  1. Open the template. It lands as a Q1 to Q4 grid with team swimlanes and strategic theme rows.
  2. Name your themes. Label the rows with this year's strategic priorities, like Growth, Retention, or Platform.
  3. Add initiatives. Drop a card into the quarter and swimlane where each piece of work belongs.
  4. Link the details. Connect each card to its brief, one-pager, or wireframe so reviewers can dig in.
  5. Mark dependencies. Draw arrows between cards that have to happen in order.
  6. Share and revisit. Invite the team, then update the board as priorities shift each quarter.
Map your next four quarters

Quarterly roadmap vs now-next-later roadmap

A quarterly roadmap places initiatives in calendar time, Q1 through Q4, so teams commit to timing and coordinate across squads. A now-next-later roadmap leaves dates off and sorts work into three horizons by priority, which keeps plans flexible when timelines are genuinely uncertain. Choose a quarterly roadmap when leadership needs confidence on when things ship and multiple teams have to sync. Choose now-next-later when scope is still moving.

Frequently asked questions

  • Lead with themes, then hang initiatives under them. Themes like Growth, Retention, and Platform connect the work to company goals and stay stable even when individual features change. Listing only features turns the roadmap into a backlog in disguise, and it ages fast. A good quarterly roadmap shows a few themes per quarter, each with the initiatives that serve it.

  • Move the card. A quarterly roadmap is meant to flex: when a priority shifts, drag the initiative to a new quarter or swimlane and note why. Treat the board as a living plan, not a contract. Re-share it so stakeholders see the change, and capture the reasoning so the team remembers the trade-off later.

  • A quarterly roadmap sets direction for the next few months; sprint planning turns the current slice of it into two-week chunks. The roadmap says 'this quarter we focus on onboarding'; sprint planning breaks that into specific stories. The roadmap feeds the sprints, and what the team learns each sprint feeds back into the next quarter's plan.

  • A quarterly roadmap places initiatives in calendar time, Q1 through Q4, so teams commit to timing and coordinate. A now-next-later roadmap drops dates and sorts work into three horizons by priority, which keeps things flexible when timelines are uncertain. Pick quarterly when several teams must sync on dates; pick now-next-later when scope is still moving.

  • Keep it to a few per team, per quarter, usually three to five. A quarterly roadmap is a planning and communication tool, not an exhaustive task list, so it should fit on one screen and stay readable. If a quarter is crammed with a dozen initiatives, that's a sign to cut scope or push some work to a later quarter.

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