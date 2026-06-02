Whimsical LogoWhimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Brand
Get all logo versions.
Download
TemplatesRoadmaps & planningProduct Roadmap Workshop

How to Create a Product Roadmap

A product roadmap is a plan of what a team will build and why, mapped over the coming quarters. The fastest way to create one is as a team, in a short workshop. This template runs that workshop in four steps: set goals, collect ideas, vote, then group the winners across quarters by priority. Product managers and their teams use it to draft a roadmap together in one session, instead of a string of separate meetings.

Use this template
A four-step roadmap workshop: goals, idea collection, voting, then prioritizing across Q1 to Q4.

What's included

  • A goals section. Space for this year's product goals and focus areas, to frame the workshop before ideas start.
  • An idea-collection board. A timed (15 min) area where everyone adds product ideas on sticky notes.
  • A voting step. A quick (5 min) round to surface which ideas the group cares about most.
  • A prioritization grid. Q1 to Q4 columns to group and place ideas by priority and effort.
  • Built-in timings and prompts. Each step carries a time box and instructions, so a facilitator can run it cold.

Why run a roadmap workshop?

  • Get buy-in by building it together. A roadmap the team shaped beats one a PM hands down.
  • Surface ideas you'd miss alone. Engineers, designers, and support each see gaps a solo PM can't.
  • Decide faster. Time-boxed voting cuts the debate and forces a first-pass priority in one short round.
  • Leave with a real artifact. The session ends with a live board, not a promise to write it up later.
  • Tie work to goals. Starting from goals keeps the roadmap about outcomes, not a wish list of features.

How to use this template

  1. Recap your goals. Start by reviewing the product goals for the timeframe, so ideas serve them.
  2. Collect ideas. Give the team 15 minutes to add product ideas on sticky notes, pulling from the backlog and docs.
  3. Vote on ideas. Spend 5 minutes letting everyone vote on the ideas they feel strongest about.
  4. Group and prioritize. Map the top ideas across Q1 to Q4 by priority and dependencies.
  5. Refine afterward. Treat the result as a first draft, then scope and sequence it in follow-up conversations.
  6. Share the roadmap. Send the board so stakeholders see the plan and the thinking behind it.
Run your roadmap workshop

Product roadmap vs product backlog

A product roadmap communicates strategic direction over several quarters: what you're building and why, for stakeholders, leadership, and cross-functional teams. A product backlog is the tactical, sprint-level list of stories and tasks that the development team works through, derived from the roadmap. The roadmap sets direction and timing at a high level. The backlog holds the detailed, ordered work that turns that direction into shipped product.

Frequently asked questions

  • Start by agreeing on goals for the timeframe. Then collect ideas from the whole team, vote to surface the strongest ones, and group them across quarters by priority and effort. Treat that as a first draft and refine it in follow-up scoping. Running these steps as one workshop, rather than separate meetings, gets you a roadmap and team buy-in in a single session.

  • Roadmap planning works best as a cross-functional group: product, engineering, design, and often marketing or support, plus a leadership voice for goals. Each role sees ideas and constraints the others miss. The product manager usually facilitates and owns the final call, but the ideas and priorities come from the room, which is what creates shared commitment to the plan.

  • A product roadmap communicates strategic direction over several quarters: what you're building and why, aimed at stakeholders and teams. A product backlog is a tactical, sprint-level list of stories and tasks the development team works through. The roadmap sets the direction; the backlog holds the detailed work that delivers it. One is for alignment, the other for execution.

  • An agile product roadmap focuses on goals and themes rather than fixed dates and locked features. It often uses now-next-later horizons instead of strict quarters, so the plan can flex as the team learns. The point is to commit to outcomes and direction while leaving room to change the specifics, which suits teams working in short, iterative cycles.

  • Review a product roadmap at least once a quarter, and after any planning session or major learning. The roadmap is a living plan: priorities shift, evidence comes in, and a stale roadmap quickly loses trust. A quick recurring check, plus an update whenever something significant changes, keeps it accurate without turning maintenance into a chore.

Similar templates

Roadmaps & planning

Product Roadmap Template

A roadmap deck: yearly focus areas, a Q1 to Q4 overview, and a slide detailing each quarter.

Roadmaps & planning
Roadmaps & planning

Quarterly Product Roadmap

A year split into Q1 to Q4, with team swimlanes, strategic themes, and linkable initiative cards.

Roadmaps & planning
Roadmaps & planning

PI Roadmap - Scaled Agile (SAFe)

A SAFe PI roadmap: three increments of epics and features with milestones and releases.

Roadmaps & planning
Brainstorming & workshops

Linear Product Planning Workshop

Linear's product planning workshop format: prompted quadrants, theme synthesis, and voting.

Brainstorming & workshops
Roadmaps & planning

Project Management Timeline

A quarter-based project timeline with phases and milestones from kickoff to launch.

Roadmaps & planning
Roadmaps & planning

Project Plan One-Pager

Nine prompted sections in two layouts: a framed version and a sticky-note version.

Roadmaps & planning