How to Create a Product Roadmap

A product roadmap is a plan of what a team will build and why, mapped over the coming quarters. The fastest way to create one is as a team, in a short workshop. This template runs that workshop in four steps: set goals, collect ideas, vote, then group the winners across quarters by priority. Product managers and their teams use it to draft a roadmap together in one session, instead of a string of separate meetings.
A product roadmap communicates strategic direction over several quarters: what you're building and why, for stakeholders, leadership, and cross-functional teams. A product backlog is the tactical, sprint-level list of stories and tasks that the development team works through, derived from the roadmap. The roadmap sets direction and timing at a high level. The backlog holds the detailed, ordered work that turns that direction into shipped product.
Start by agreeing on goals for the timeframe. Then collect ideas from the whole team, vote to surface the strongest ones, and group them across quarters by priority and effort. Treat that as a first draft and refine it in follow-up scoping. Running these steps as one workshop, rather than separate meetings, gets you a roadmap and team buy-in in a single session.
Roadmap planning works best as a cross-functional group: product, engineering, design, and often marketing or support, plus a leadership voice for goals. Each role sees ideas and constraints the others miss. The product manager usually facilitates and owns the final call, but the ideas and priorities come from the room, which is what creates shared commitment to the plan.
A product roadmap communicates strategic direction over several quarters: what you're building and why, aimed at stakeholders and teams. A product backlog is a tactical, sprint-level list of stories and tasks the development team works through. The roadmap sets the direction; the backlog holds the detailed work that delivers it. One is for alignment, the other for execution.
An agile product roadmap focuses on goals and themes rather than fixed dates and locked features. It often uses now-next-later horizons instead of strict quarters, so the plan can flex as the team learns. The point is to commit to outcomes and direction while leaving room to change the specifics, which suits teams working in short, iterative cycles.
Review a product roadmap at least once a quarter, and after any planning session or major learning. The roadmap is a living plan: priorities shift, evidence comes in, and a stale roadmap quickly loses trust. A quick recurring check, plus an update whenever something significant changes, keeps it accurate without turning maintenance into a chore.