A workshop planning template lays out a session before anyone joins: the goal, the agenda, the prompts, and the space where the work happens. This template is the product planning workshop Linear runs each year, with four prompted current-state quadrants, a synthesis area for grouping ideas into themes, and built-in voting. Facilitators, product managers, and team leads use it to plan the workshop and run the session on the same board.
A meeting moves information: status, decisions made elsewhere, announcements. A workshop moves work: participants produce something together that didn't exist before the session. The tells are structural. Meetings have attendees; workshops have participants and a facilitator. Meetings have agendas of topics; workshops have agendas of activities, each timeboxed. And a workshop ends with an artifact, here three prioritized themes with owners, while a meeting usually ends with notes. If you need input from ten heads rather than sign-off from ten heads, run the workshop.
A workshop planning template is a pre-structured board that holds everything a session needs: the goal, the agenda, the prompts participants respond to, and space for the work itself. This one uses the format Linear runs for product planning: four current-state quadrants, a synthesis area for themes, and voting. You plan in it, then run the session in it.
A meeting shares information; a workshop produces something. In a meeting, most people listen. In a workshop, everyone works: brainstorming on stickies, grouping themes, voting on priorities. Workshops need a facilitator, a timeboxed agenda, and an output that exists when the session ends, like three prioritized themes. If nobody makes anything, you've run a meeting.
A discovery workshop is a structured session run at the start of a project to align stakeholders on the problem before anyone proposes solutions. Teams map what they know, surface assumptions and risks, and agree on what success looks like. The current-state quadrants in this template do exactly that job: strengths, weaknesses, opportunities to own, and blind spots, gathered from every participant.
Two to four hours covers most planning workshops, broken into blocks of 20 to 30 minutes; engagement drops fast past the half-hour mark on any single activity. Keep the group between 8 and 15 people. Linear runs this format as a company-wide exercise, but it works as well with one product team in a single afternoon. Build in buffer; discussions always run over.
This workshop format works async: share the board a few days ahead, let people add sticky notes to the quadrants on their own time, then meet briefly (or don't) to group themes and vote. Async-first suits distributed teams and gives quieter people equal weight. The one thing to keep synchronous, if you can, is the discussion of the top-voted themes.