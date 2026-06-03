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TemplatesBrainstorming & workshopsLinear Product Planning Workshop

Workshop Planning Template

A workshop planning template lays out a session before anyone joins: the goal, the agenda, the prompts, and the space where the work happens. This template is the product planning workshop Linear runs each year, with four prompted current-state quadrants, a synthesis area for grouping ideas into themes, and built-in voting. Facilitators, product managers, and team leads use it to plan the workshop and run the session on the same board.

Use this template
Linear's product planning workshop format: prompted quadrants, theme synthesis, and voting.

What's included

  • Four prompted current-state quadrants. Paired questions covering what users love, what needs improving, what could set you apart, and what risks you're facing.
  • A synthesis section. Three theme areas for grouping sticky notes after the brainstorm.
  • Written facilitation steps. Brainstorm the current state, group and clarify themes, then vote on what to discuss in detail.
  • Built-in voting. Whimsical's voting feature with configurable votes per person; agree on criteria before you start.
  • Sticky-note space throughout. Type N for a new note; works for a team of five or a company of fifty.
  • Links to follow-on templates. The board points to a one-page product brief, a PRD, and a sprint planning board for what comes next.

Why use a workshop planning template?

  • Start from a proven format. This is the structure Linear's leadership uses to plan 12-month roadmaps, described by CEO Karri Saarinen in his interview with Lenny Rachitsky.
  • Honest input, not just the loud voices. Everyone adds stickies to the same prompts, so the quiet engineer's risk flag lands next to the VP's.
  • Prompts that dig past the obvious. Paired questions like 'what are we bad at (that we care about)?' pull out answers a blank canvas never would.
  • Converge on decisions, not a sticky wall. Theme grouping and voting turn dozens of notes into two or three priorities with a clear mandate.
  • Plan and run in one place. The agenda, the prompts, and the session output live on the same board, so nothing gets re-transcribed.

How to use this template

  1. Decide the outcome. Write down what must be different by the end of the session, then design the agenda backwards from that.
  2. Share the board ahead. Send it two or three days early so participants arrive with context, or let them start adding stickies async.
  3. Brainstorm the current state. Everyone adds sticky notes to the four quadrants: strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and risks.
  4. Group ideas into themes. Consolidate duplicates and name each cluster; clarify what each theme means and what success looks like.
  5. Vote on priorities. Agree on criteria like team objectives or time horizons, then use the voting feature to pick what to discuss.
  6. Capture next steps. Assign owners to the top themes and flesh them out in a product brief or PRD.
Plan your workshop

Workshop vs meeting

A meeting moves information: status, decisions made elsewhere, announcements. A workshop moves work: participants produce something together that didn't exist before the session. The tells are structural. Meetings have attendees; workshops have participants and a facilitator. Meetings have agendas of topics; workshops have agendas of activities, each timeboxed. And a workshop ends with an artifact, here three prioritized themes with owners, while a meeting usually ends with notes. If you need input from ten heads rather than sign-off from ten heads, run the workshop.

Frequently asked questions

  • A workshop planning template is a pre-structured board that holds everything a session needs: the goal, the agenda, the prompts participants respond to, and space for the work itself. This one uses the format Linear runs for product planning: four current-state quadrants, a synthesis area for themes, and voting. You plan in it, then run the session in it.

  • A meeting shares information; a workshop produces something. In a meeting, most people listen. In a workshop, everyone works: brainstorming on stickies, grouping themes, voting on priorities. Workshops need a facilitator, a timeboxed agenda, and an output that exists when the session ends, like three prioritized themes. If nobody makes anything, you've run a meeting.

  • A discovery workshop is a structured session run at the start of a project to align stakeholders on the problem before anyone proposes solutions. Teams map what they know, surface assumptions and risks, and agree on what success looks like. The current-state quadrants in this template do exactly that job: strengths, weaknesses, opportunities to own, and blind spots, gathered from every participant.

  • Two to four hours covers most planning workshops, broken into blocks of 20 to 30 minutes; engagement drops fast past the half-hour mark on any single activity. Keep the group between 8 and 15 people. Linear runs this format as a company-wide exercise, but it works as well with one product team in a single afternoon. Build in buffer; discussions always run over.

  • This workshop format works async: share the board a few days ahead, let people add sticky notes to the quadrants on their own time, then meet briefly (or don't) to group themes and vote. Async-first suits distributed teams and gives quieter people equal weight. The one thing to keep synchronous, if you can, is the discussion of the top-voted themes.

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