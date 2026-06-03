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TemplatesBrainstorming & workshopsBrainstorming Workshop

Brainstorming Template

A brainstorming template structures a session so a group generates ideas without talking over each other or converging too early. This one is a complete workshop board: How might we problem statements, solo brainstorming columns for up to five participants, a space for sharing and grouping stickies, and a top ideas frame, with six written facilitation steps. Teams run it live or async for product, business, and project problems.

Use this template
Four frames in sequence: problem statements, solo brainstorming, grouping and voting, top ideas.

What's included

  • How might we prompts. Problem statement stickies pre-formatted as 'How might we [do what] for [whom] in order to [outcome]?'.
  • Solo brainstorming columns. One labelled column per participant, five to start; add more for bigger groups.
  • A sharing and grouping space. Participants move their stickies next to similar ideas as they share them out.
  • A top ideas frame. A dedicated area for the winners and what happens to them next.
  • Six written facilitation steps. From problem framing to final votes, the instructions live on the board itself.
  • Voting and timer tips. Notes show where the built-in voting and timer live, so the timeboxes hold.

Why use a brainstorming template?

  • Quiet thinkers get equal airtime. Solo columns mean the best idea doesn't lose to the loudest voice; silent ideation reliably produces more ideas than shouting out.
  • Judgment waits its turn. Generation and evaluation are separate steps, so half-formed ideas survive long enough to become good ones.
  • A wall of stickies becomes a decision. Theme grouping and criteria-based voting end the session with two or three winners, not a photo of chaos.
  • Works live or async. Distributed teams add stickies on their own time and meet only to group and vote.
  • Reusable for any problem. Product bets, business strategy, project risks: swap the How might we statement and run it again.

How to use this template

  1. Frame the problem. Draft a few How might we statements, then pick one as a group; a good frame opens possibilities instead of implying an answer.
  2. Brainstorm solo first. Give everyone quiet, timed space to fill their own column; this is what keeps groupthink out.
  3. Share and build. Go around the group, one person at a time; add new stickies as ideas spark, and park feasibility talk.
  4. Group into themes. Cluster similar stickies and merge duplicates; one or two people can do this while the rest take a break.
  5. Vote with criteria. Agree what matters (objectives, strategy, time horizon) before opening the built-in voting.
  6. Consolidate and commit. Pull the top ideas into the final frame and decide what gets prioritized, prototyped, or dropped.
Run your brainstorm

Brainstorming vs brainwriting

Classic brainstorming generates ideas out loud: one person talks, others build, energy stays high. Its known failure mode is participation: research on group ideation keeps finding that a small minority does most of the talking while others self-censor. Brainwriting flips it: everyone writes silently and independently, then the group reads, discusses, and builds; in studies, brainwriting groups produce substantially more unique ideas. You don't have to choose. This template runs solo writing first and spoken discussion second, taking brainwriting's idea volume and keeping the energy of a live session.

Frequently asked questions

  • A brainstorming template is a pre-structured board that takes a group from problem to prioritized ideas without someone designing the session from scratch. This one has four frames in sequence: How might we problem statements, solo brainstorming columns, a sharing and grouping space, and a top ideas area, with the facilitation steps written on the board. Open it, add people, and start.

  • Run it in six steps: frame the problem as a How might we statement; give everyone timed solo brainstorming, one sticky-note column each; share ideas around the group and build on them, with no feasibility talk yet; group the stickies into themes and merge duplicates; vote using criteria you agreed up front; then consolidate the top ideas into next steps. The whole session fits in an hour for most teams.

  • Brainstorming is spoken; brainwriting is silent and written. In a classic brainstorm, ideas are shouted out and built on live, which favors fast talkers; research on group ideation consistently finds a few voices dominate. In brainwriting, everyone writes ideas independently first, then the group discusses. This template builds brainwriting in as its solo step, so you get the volume of silent ideation and the energy of group discussion.

  • Four rules date back to Alex Osborn, who coined brainstorming: defer judgment (no criticism during generation), go for quantity, welcome wild ideas, and build on what others add. Two practical ones matter as much: one conversation at a time, and solo thinking before group sharing to head off groupthink. Put the rules on the board where everyone can see them; this template's written steps do that.

  • A brainstorm board is a shared canvas where a team collects ideas as sticky notes, then groups and votes on them. It can be a physical whiteboard or, for remote and async teams, a digital one like this template. If your ideas branch from a single central concept instead of answering a prompt, a mind map fits better than a sticky-note board.

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