A brainstorming template structures a session so a group generates ideas without talking over each other or converging too early. This one is a complete workshop board: How might we problem statements, solo brainstorming columns for up to five participants, a space for sharing and grouping stickies, and a top ideas frame, with six written facilitation steps. Teams run it live or async for product, business, and project problems.
Classic brainstorming generates ideas out loud: one person talks, others build, energy stays high. Its known failure mode is participation: research on group ideation keeps finding that a small minority does most of the talking while others self-censor. Brainwriting flips it: everyone writes silently and independently, then the group reads, discusses, and builds; in studies, brainwriting groups produce substantially more unique ideas. You don't have to choose. This template runs solo writing first and spoken discussion second, taking brainwriting's idea volume and keeping the energy of a live session.
A brainstorming template is a pre-structured board that takes a group from problem to prioritized ideas without someone designing the session from scratch. This one has four frames in sequence: How might we problem statements, solo brainstorming columns, a sharing and grouping space, and a top ideas area, with the facilitation steps written on the board. Open it, add people, and start.
Run it in six steps: frame the problem as a How might we statement; give everyone timed solo brainstorming, one sticky-note column each; share ideas around the group and build on them, with no feasibility talk yet; group the stickies into themes and merge duplicates; vote using criteria you agreed up front; then consolidate the top ideas into next steps. The whole session fits in an hour for most teams.
Brainstorming is spoken; brainwriting is silent and written. In a classic brainstorm, ideas are shouted out and built on live, which favors fast talkers; research on group ideation consistently finds a few voices dominate. In brainwriting, everyone writes ideas independently first, then the group discusses. This template builds brainwriting in as its solo step, so you get the volume of silent ideation and the energy of group discussion.
Four rules date back to Alex Osborn, who coined brainstorming: defer judgment (no criticism during generation), go for quantity, welcome wild ideas, and build on what others add. Two practical ones matter as much: one conversation at a time, and solo thinking before group sharing to head off groupthink. Put the rules on the board where everyone can see them; this template's written steps do that.
A brainstorm board is a shared canvas where a team collects ideas as sticky notes, then groups and votes on them. It can be a physical whiteboard or, for remote and async teams, a digital one like this template. If your ideas branch from a single central concept instead of answering a prompt, a mind map fits better than a sticky-note board.