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TemplatesBrainstorming & workshopsIcebreaker: Trivia for Remote Teams

Trivia Template

A trivia game gives a team something to play together: questions, guesses, and a few surprises. This template is a trivia board built for remote teams, with prompt cards that mix classic trivia and personal questions like 'your childhood photo' and 'weirdest place you've worked from', answer slots for each participant, and a filled example round. Team leads use it to warm up a meeting or run a longer team social.

Use this template
Question prompts, photo rounds, and answer slots per participant, with a filled example round.

What's included

  • Question prompt cards. Classic trivia like 'name a green vegetable' alongside personal prompts like 'your favorite TV show'.
  • Photo prompts. Slots for 'your childhood photo' and 'a photo of your home office', so answers get visual.
  • Participant answer rows. Sticky notes under each prompt where everyone drops their answer or guess.
  • A filled example round. Real answers, including a childhood photo captioned 'Me in 1958', to show how a round plays.
  • Editable questions. Swap the prompts for your own theme, from movie trivia to company history.

Why run team trivia?

  • Make remote teams laugh. Guessing whose childhood photo is whose beats another status update.
  • Learn things about each other. Personal prompts surface the stories that don't come up in standups.
  • Zero prep for the host. The board, prompts, and answer slots are already set up.
  • Everyone plays at once. Answers go on stickies simultaneously, so nobody sits waiting for a turn.
  • Reusable forever. Swap the questions and run it again next month with a new theme.

How to use this template

  1. Open the board. Share the link with everyone joining the game.
  2. Pick your prompts. Keep the defaults or swap in questions that fit your team.
  3. Collect the answers. Each person adds a sticky or photo under their name for every prompt.
  4. Guess and reveal. For personal prompts, have the group guess who's who before revealing.
  5. Score it if you like. Award a point per correct guess, or just play for the conversation.
  6. Save it for next time. Duplicate the board and refresh the questions for the next round.
Start the trivia game

Trivia icebreaker vs trivia night

A trivia icebreaker is a short meeting opener: five to fifteen minutes, a handful of light prompts, answers on sticky notes, and no serious scoring. A trivia night is a dedicated social event, with themed rounds, teams, points, and a winner at the end. The same question board covers both. Run two or three prompts to warm up a meeting, or play the full board with scoring when the team has an hour.

Frequently asked questions

  • A good work trivia game is easy to join, quick to run, and gets people talking. Mixing question types works best: a few classic trivia questions ('name a green vegetable') with personal prompts like 'weirdest place you've worked from' or a childhood photo. The personal rounds are usually the memorable ones, because the answers spark stories.

  • Pick a handful of prompts, give every player a place to answer, and decide how you'll score. On a shared board, that means a card per question with sticky-note slots under each participant's name. Mix factual questions with personal ones, keep it to eight or ten prompts, and leave time to talk about the answers; that's the actual point.

  • Share a board link in the call, let everyone add their answers on stickies at the same time, then walk through the prompts together. Photo prompts work especially well remotely: people drop in a childhood photo or their home-office setup, and the group guesses whose is whose. It also works async, with answers collected over a day.

  • A trivia icebreaker is a short opener, five to fifteen minutes at the start of a meeting, with a handful of light prompts and no real scoring. A trivia night is a dedicated event: themed rounds, teams, points, and a winner. This template handles both: run two or three prompts as a warm-up, or the whole board as a session.

  • The best icebreaker questions are easy to answer and fun to compare: 'what's the best place on Earth?', 'what's your favorite TV show?', 'what's a lifehack everybody should know about?'. Photo prompts go further, a childhood photo or a snap of your desk. Avoid questions with a single right answer for the personal rounds; the spread of answers is the entertainment.

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