Roadmaps & planning templates

Product roadmaps, Gantt charts, project timelines and OKRs. Plan and track work over time.
Gantt Chart Project Timeline
A month-long project schedule with eight task rows mapped across every day of the month.
Kanban Board
A worked product-team kanban: real cards from planning through to production.
OKR Tracking Board
An objective with key results, confidence sliders, supporting initiatives, and a 0.0 to 1.0 scoring scale.
PI Roadmap - Scaled Agile (SAFe)
A SAFe PI roadmap: three increments of epics and features with milestones and releases.
Product Roadmap Template
A roadmap deck: yearly focus areas, a Q1 to Q4 overview, and a slide detailing each quarter.
Product Roadmap Workshop
A four-step roadmap workshop: goals, idea collection, voting, then prioritizing across Q1 to Q4.
Project Management Timeline
A quarter-based project timeline with phases and milestones from kickoff to launch.
Project Plan One-Pager
Nine prompted sections in two layouts: a framed version and a sticky-note version.
Quarterly Product Roadmap
A year split into Q1 to Q4, with team swimlanes, strategic themes, and linkable initiative cards.
Sprint Planning Board
Two frames: effort/impact prioritization, then a tagged sprint board to run the sprint.
Starter Gantt Chart Timeline
Six tasks on a one-month grid, with drag-to-length bars, dependency lines, and a milestone.