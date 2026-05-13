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TemplatesRoadmaps & planning

Roadmaps & planning templates

Product roadmaps, Gantt charts, project timelines and OKRs. Plan and track work over time.

Roadmaps & planning

Gantt Chart Project Timeline

A month-long project schedule with eight task rows mapped across every day of the month.

Roadmaps & planning
Roadmaps & planning

Kanban Board

A worked product-team kanban: real cards from planning through to production.

Roadmaps & planning
Roadmaps & planning

OKR Tracking Board

An objective with key results, confidence sliders, supporting initiatives, and a 0.0 to 1.0 scoring scale.

Roadmaps & planning
Roadmaps & planning

PI Roadmap - Scaled Agile (SAFe)

A SAFe PI roadmap: three increments of epics and features with milestones and releases.

Roadmaps & planning
Roadmaps & planning

Product Roadmap Template

A roadmap deck: yearly focus areas, a Q1 to Q4 overview, and a slide detailing each quarter.

Roadmaps & planning
Roadmaps & planning

Product Roadmap Workshop

A four-step roadmap workshop: goals, idea collection, voting, then prioritizing across Q1 to Q4.

Roadmaps & planning
Roadmaps & planning

Project Management Timeline

A quarter-based project timeline with phases and milestones from kickoff to launch.

Roadmaps & planning
Roadmaps & planning

Project Plan One-Pager

Nine prompted sections in two layouts: a framed version and a sticky-note version.

Roadmaps & planning
Roadmaps & planning

Quarterly Product Roadmap

A year split into Q1 to Q4, with team swimlanes, strategic themes, and linkable initiative cards.

Roadmaps & planning
Roadmaps & planning

Sprint Planning Board

Two frames: effort/impact prioritization, then a tagged sprint board to run the sprint.

Roadmaps & planning
Roadmaps & planning

Starter Gantt Chart Timeline

Six tasks on a one-month grid, with drag-to-length bars, dependency lines, and a milestone.

Roadmaps & planning