A Gantt chart is a bar chart that lays a project's tasks out against a timeline, so you can see what starts when, what overlaps, and what waits on what. In project management it turns a task list into a schedule: each bar is a task, its length is the duration, and milestones flag the dates that matter. This board opens with a labelled month grid, eight task rows, and a short definition, ready for your own plan.
A Gantt chart maps tasks against a timeline, so it answers when each piece of work happens and what it depends on. A Kanban board tracks tasks by status, moving cards across columns as they progress, with no dates attached. Reach for a Gantt chart on projects with deadlines and dependencies. Reach for Kanban when work flows continuously and priorities change from one week to the next.
A Gantt chart is used to plan and track a project over time. Each task becomes a horizontal bar on a timeline, where the bar's length is the task's duration and its position shows when the work happens. Project managers use it to sequence tasks, set deadlines with milestones, surface dependencies between tasks, and report progress to a team or client at a glance.
Three parts do most of the work: a task list down the left, a time axis across the top, and a horizontal bar for each task whose length equals its duration. On top of those, milestones are zero-length markers for key dates, dependencies are links showing one task waits on another, and many charts add a progress fill or a 'today' line to track where things stand.
The chart takes its name from Henry Gantt, an American engineer who popularised it around 1910 to 1915 to track factory work. An earlier version, the harmonogram, was created by the Polish engineer Karol Adamiecki in 1896. Adamiecki published mostly in Polish and Russian, so Gantt's version spread further and ended up giving the chart its name.
Take a four-week website launch: discovery in week one; design starting mid-week one and running two weeks; development overlapping design from week two; content entered once design ends; testing in the final week, dependent on development; and a milestone diamond on launch day. That's the whole grammar of a Gantt chart, bars, overlaps, dependencies, and milestones, and this template's month grid reproduces it directly.
A Gantt chart shows when work happens: tasks sit on a timeline with durations, dependencies, and deadlines. A Kanban board shows what state work is in, moving cards through columns like To Do, In Progress, and Done, with no fixed dates. Use a Gantt for scheduled, dependency-heavy projects. Use Kanban for continuous work where priorities shift week to week.