A project timeline lays out the phases and milestones of a project in the order they happen, from kickoff to launch. You see the whole arc at a glance instead of digging through a task list. This template starts with four quarters across the top, three phases, and milestone markers for Kick Off, a mid-point check, and Launch, plus a notes area. Drop in your own dates and you've got a plan the whole team can read in seconds.
These three get mixed up. A project timeline shows phases and milestones in the order they happen, the high-level when. A Gantt chart breaks the work into task bars and tracks dependencies, the operational detail. A roadmap ties the plan to strategy and goals for executives, the why. This template is a timeline: built to show the sequence and share it, not to schedule every task.
A project management timeline is a chronological view of a project's phases and milestones from start to finish. It shows the order work happens and when the key moments land, like kickoff and launch, so the team can see the whole plan at a glance. It's lighter than a full task schedule and built for sharing.
Set a time range across the top, then lay your phases out in the order they happen. Mark the key moments, kickoff, major checkpoints, and launch, as milestones along the way. With this template you relabel the quarters, rename the three phases, and drag the milestone markers to their dates.
A timeline shows the sequence of phases and milestones at a high level. A Gantt chart goes deeper: it breaks the project into individual tasks as bars and shows which tasks depend on which. Use a timeline to share the overall plan, and a Gantt chart when you need to manage every task and dependency.
No. A timeline is about when work happens, the dates and the sequence. A roadmap is about why, tying the work to strategy and goals for an executive audience. They overlap, but a timeline is the schedule view and a roadmap is the strategy view. This template is a timeline.
Open this template in Whimsical, relabel the quarters and phases, drag the milestones to their dates, and share the link. There's nothing to install, and you start from the existing layout, so you're editing a real timeline in a couple of minutes instead of building one from scratch.