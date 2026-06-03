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TemplatesRoadmaps & planningProject Plan One-Pager

Project One-Pager

A project one-pager is a single page that earns a decision: what the project is, the problem it solves, who it's for, how you'll test it, when it ships, and how you'll know it worked. This template asks those questions as nine prompted sections, in a framed layout and a sticky-note version. Product and project leads use it to align stakeholders before any detailed planning starts.

Use this template
Nine prompted sections in two layouts: a framed version and a sticky-note version.

What's included

  • Nine prompted sections. Title, description, problem, why, audience, what, how, when, and success, each with a guiding question.
  • Questions that do the work. 'How do we know this is a real problem and worth solving?' is harder to dodge than a blank 'Why' box.
  • An experiment plan slot. The How section asks for the test, not just the build.
  • Milestones and ship date. The When section forces a date and the steps to it.
  • Two layouts. A framed version for sharing out, and a sticky-note version for drafting in a working session.

Why write a project one-pager?

  • Alignment before planning. Stakeholders approve one readable page; the PRD comes after the yes, not before.
  • The length is the discipline. If the project doesn't fit on a page, the scope isn't clear yet; the format tells you that early.
  • Forces the success question. 'How do we know if we've solved this problem?' written on day one prevents the metric being invented after launch.
  • Faster than a deck. Twenty to forty minutes with prompts, against an afternoon of slide formatting.
  • A living reference. The page stays on the board next to the actual work and gets updated as the project moves.

How to use this template

  1. Name the problem first. Fill the Problem section before anything else; if it's weak, stop and research.
  2. Justify it. Answer the Why prompt with evidence: support tickets, data, user quotes, not adjectives.
  3. Define the audience. Name who it's for, specifically enough that someone could disagree.
  4. Sketch the what and how. Roughly what it looks like in the product, and the experiment plan that tests the riskiest assumption.
  5. Commit to when and success. A ship date, the milestones, and the measure that says it worked.
  6. Share it for a decision. Send the page to stakeholders and ask for an explicit yes, no, or what's missing.
Write your one-pager

One-pager vs PRD

A one-pager and a PRD sit at opposite ends of a project's paper trail. The one-pager comes first and argues: here's a problem, evidence it matters, a rough shape, a date, a metric; it's written for the people who say yes. The PRD comes after the yes and specifies: exact behavior, edge cases, requirements, written for the people who build. Skipping the one-pager means writing a PRD for a project nobody agreed to.

Frequently asked questions

  • A project one-pager is a single-page summary of a proposed project: the problem, the audience, the rough solution, the timeline, and the success criteria. It exists to get stakeholders aligned and a decision made before detailed planning begins. Good ones run 300 to 600 words; if the case can't be made in a page, the scope usually isn't clear yet.

  • Nine things cover it: a title, a one-line description, the problem, the evidence it's real and worth solving, the audience, roughly what the solution looks like, the experiment or delivery plan, the ship date with milestones, and the success measure. Budget and risks earn a line each when they're decision-relevant. Everything else belongs in the PRD that comes later.

  • They're close cousins; the difference is audience and length. The one-pager is strictly one page, written for decision-makers, and persuasive: should we do this? A project brief runs one to two pages, written more for the delivery team, and descriptive: here's the scope and requirements we agreed. In many teams the approved one-pager simply grows into the brief.

  • Before any detailed planning, and ideally before the idea has momentum: the page is cheapest to kill when nothing's been built on top of it. Typical triggers are proposing a new initiative, requesting people or budget, or entering a prioritization round. Amazon's working-backwards press release is the famous variant: same instinct, write the one-pager first and let it argue for the project.

  • One page, literally: about 300 to 600 words, readable in three minutes. The constraint is the value. Cutting to a page forces you to decide what the project actually is, and an exec who gets a page reads it, while a deck gets skimmed. If a section won't compress, that's a finding: the scope or the problem needs another pass before you ask for a decision.

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