A product roadmap is a high-level plan that shows what a team will build over time and why, organized around goals rather than a task list. This template is a present-ready roadmap deck: a cover, a focus-areas slide for the year's goals, an overview with Q1 to Q4 columns and projects placed across them, a slide per quarter, and a discussion slide. Product managers use it to align stakeholders on direction in a meeting.
A product roadmap is a strategic, high-level view of what a product team will build and why, organized around themes and quarters and aimed at stakeholders. A project plan is a detailed execution document: the specific tasks, owners, dependencies, and dates for a single deliverable. The roadmap answers what and why and stays flexible; the project plan answers how and exactly when, and changes far less once set. Most teams keep both, one for direction, one for delivery.
A product roadmap is a high-level visual plan that shows the direction of a product over time: the goals, the themes, and the major work that supports them. It's a communication tool, not a task tracker, so it stays at the level of focus areas and initiatives rather than individual tickets. Teams use it to align stakeholders on what's coming and why.
Most product roadmaps are laid out along a timeline, often four quarter columns across a year, with projects or initiatives placed in the quarter they happen. Above the timeline sit the focus areas or themes that group the work. This template shows that as a presentation: a focus-areas slide, a Q1 to Q4 overview, and a slide detailing each quarter.
A product roadmap should include the year's goals or focus areas, the initiatives that support them, and a sense of timing, usually by quarter. Many add owners, status, and a short description per item. It deliberately leaves out task-level detail. This template covers goals, a quarter-by-quarter overview, per-quarter project notes, and a discussion section for stakeholders.
A product roadmap is a strategic, high-level view of what a product team will build and why, organized by themes and quarters for stakeholders. A project plan is a detailed execution document: specific tasks, owners, dependencies, and dates for one deliverable. The roadmap answers what and why; the project plan answers how and exactly when.
A common example is a SaaS annual roadmap with three focus areas, say Growth, Retention, and Platform, and five projects spread across Q1 to Q4. An outcome roadmap looks similar but lists measurable goals ('reduce churn 15% by Q2') instead of features. A launch roadmap front-loads Q1 with release prep, then goes thematic for the rest of the year. This template fits all three.