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TemplatesRoadmaps & planningProduct Roadmap Template

Product Roadmap Template

A product roadmap is a high-level plan that shows what a team will build over time and why, organized around goals rather than a task list. This template is a present-ready roadmap deck: a cover, a focus-areas slide for the year's goals, an overview with Q1 to Q4 columns and projects placed across them, a slide per quarter, and a discussion slide. Product managers use it to align stakeholders on direction in a meeting.

Use this template
A roadmap deck: yearly focus areas, a Q1 to Q4 overview, and a slide detailing each quarter.

What's included

  • A focus-areas slide. The year's overall goal and the three or four themes the work ladders up to.
  • A roadmap overview. Four quarter columns (Q1 Jan-Mar to Q4 Oct-Dec) with projects placed across the year.
  • A slide per quarter. Q1 to Q4, each summarizing the focus and the projects that start or continue.
  • Quarter detail slides. Room to describe each project and its notes for that quarter.
  • A discussion slide. Prompts to surface questions and concerns from the room.
  • Cover and conclusion. A titled cover with presenters and a closing slide with contact details.

Why use a product roadmap?

  • Align on direction, not tasks. A roadmap shows the why and the what, so stakeholders debate priorities instead of to-do items.
  • Communicate timing. Quarter columns make it clear what lands when, without overpromising exact dates.
  • Tie work to goals. Focus areas connect every project to the year's strategy.
  • Present it live. Slides built for a meeting beat a dense planning canvas nobody reads.
  • Adapt by audience. The same deck trims down for execs or expands for the engineering team.

How to use this template

  1. Open the template. It lands as a deck from cover to conclusion, with prompts in each slide.
  2. Set your focus areas. Write the year's goal and the few themes the work supports.
  3. Place projects by quarter. Drop each project into the quarter it starts or continues, on the overview.
  4. Detail each quarter. On the per-quarter slides, summarize the focus and describe the projects.
  5. Add discussion prompts. List the open questions you want stakeholders to weigh in on.
  6. Present and share. Use board presentation mode in the meeting, then share the link afterward.
Build your roadmap

Product roadmap vs project plan

A product roadmap is a strategic, high-level view of what a product team will build and why, organized around themes and quarters and aimed at stakeholders. A project plan is a detailed execution document: the specific tasks, owners, dependencies, and dates for a single deliverable. The roadmap answers what and why and stays flexible; the project plan answers how and exactly when, and changes far less once set. Most teams keep both, one for direction, one for delivery.

Frequently asked questions

  • A product roadmap is a high-level visual plan that shows the direction of a product over time: the goals, the themes, and the major work that supports them. It's a communication tool, not a task tracker, so it stays at the level of focus areas and initiatives rather than individual tickets. Teams use it to align stakeholders on what's coming and why.

  • Most product roadmaps are laid out along a timeline, often four quarter columns across a year, with projects or initiatives placed in the quarter they happen. Above the timeline sit the focus areas or themes that group the work. This template shows that as a presentation: a focus-areas slide, a Q1 to Q4 overview, and a slide detailing each quarter.

  • A product roadmap should include the year's goals or focus areas, the initiatives that support them, and a sense of timing, usually by quarter. Many add owners, status, and a short description per item. It deliberately leaves out task-level detail. This template covers goals, a quarter-by-quarter overview, per-quarter project notes, and a discussion section for stakeholders.

  • A product roadmap is a strategic, high-level view of what a product team will build and why, organized by themes and quarters for stakeholders. A project plan is a detailed execution document: specific tasks, owners, dependencies, and dates for one deliverable. The roadmap answers what and why; the project plan answers how and exactly when.

  • A common example is a SaaS annual roadmap with three focus areas, say Growth, Retention, and Platform, and five projects spread across Q1 to Q4. An outcome roadmap looks similar but lists measurable goals ('reduce churn 15% by Q2') instead of features. A launch roadmap front-loads Q1 with release prep, then goes thematic for the rest of the year. This template fits all three.

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