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OKR Template

An OKR sets one ambitious objective and a few measurable key results that show whether you hit it. This template is a working OKR board: a definition, a 0.0 to 1.0 scoring scale, confidence sliders for weekly check-ins, a blank objective with three key results and supporting initiatives, and a worked quarterly example. Product, marketing, and leadership teams use it to set goals, track progress, and grade the quarter.

Use this template
An objective with key results, confidence sliders, supporting initiatives, and a 0.0 to 1.0 scoring scale.

What's included

  • A blank OKR template. [Time period] OKRs, an Objective with a description, three Key results, and Supporting initiatives.
  • A 0.0 to 1.0 scoring scale. 0.7-1.0 means delivered, 0.4-0.6 means progress but short, 0.0-0.3 means no meaningful progress.
  • Confidence-level sliders. Drag each key result from Low to High to flag what's on track and what's at risk, week to week.
  • A worked Q3 example. Two objectives, a company-culture one and a word-of-mouth one, with scored key results.
  • Supporting initiatives. Space under each key result for the projects and links that drive it.

Why use OKRs?

  • Connect work to the mission. Every key result ladders up to an objective, so people see why their work matters.
  • Make goals measurable. If a key result has no number, it isn't one; the format forces that discipline.
  • Spot risk before the deadline. The confidence sliders surface a slipping key result weeks ahead, not at the end.
  • Grade honestly. The 0.0 to 1.0 scale turns 'how did we do?' into a number the whole team reads the same way.
  • Focus the quarter. A handful of objectives beats a long to-do list nobody can prioritize.

How to use this template

  1. Open the template. It lands with a blank objective, three key results, sliders, and a worked example.
  2. Set your objective. Write one ambitious, qualitative goal for the time period at the top.
  3. Add key results. Give the objective three to five measurable outcomes, each with a number.
  4. List supporting initiatives. Note the projects that will move each key result, with links.
  5. Check in weekly. Drag the confidence sliders to show what's on track and what needs help.
  6. Score at the end. Grade each key result 0.0 to 1.0 and average them for the objective score.
Set your OKRs

OKRs vs KPIs

A KPI is a continuous measure of how an ongoing process is performing, like monthly churn rate or average response time: it tells you the current state. An OKR is a time-boxed goal that pairs an ambitious objective with two to five measurable key results, set to drive a deliberate change over a quarter. A 0.7 on a stretch OKR counts as success; a 0.7 against a KPI target usually signals underperformance. Most teams track both.

Frequently asked questions

  • OKR stands for Objectives and Key Results. The objective is a short, ambitious, qualitative goal, like 'build a delightful company culture.' The key results are the two to five measurable outcomes that prove you reached it, each with a number. OKRs are usually set quarterly and graded at the end, and they connect a team's day-to-day work to the company's bigger goals.

  • A good OKR pairs an inspiring objective with measurable key results. For example, the objective 'Gain word-of-mouth recognition in the industry' with key results 'increase social media mentions by 10%' and 'increase new users who discover us through a friend by 15%.' Each key result has a number, so at quarter's end you can score it and know exactly how far you got.

  • Score each key result on a 0.0 to 1.0 scale, then average them for the objective's score. On this board, 0.7 to 1.0 means you delivered, 0.4 to 0.6 means you made progress but fell short, and 0.0 to 0.3 means no meaningful progress. Scoring is a diagnostic, not a performance review: for stretch goals, a 0.7 is often a win.

  • A KPI is a continuous gauge of how an ongoing process is doing, like monthly churn or response time. An OKR is a time-boxed goal: an ambitious objective plus measurable key results that drive a deliberate change over a quarter. A 0.7 on a stretch OKR is a success; a 0.7 against a KPI target usually signals a problem. They work together.

  • A confidence level is your gut-check, mid-cycle, on whether you'll hit a key result. On this board each key result has a slider from Low ('we likely won't affect this') to High ('we'll definitely deliver'). Updating it each week, before check-ins, flags risk early, so the team can shift effort while there's still time to change the outcome.

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