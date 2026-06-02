An OKR sets one ambitious objective and a few measurable key results that show whether you hit it. This template is a working OKR board: a definition, a 0.0 to 1.0 scoring scale, confidence sliders for weekly check-ins, a blank objective with three key results and supporting initiatives, and a worked quarterly example. Product, marketing, and leadership teams use it to set goals, track progress, and grade the quarter.
A KPI is a continuous measure of how an ongoing process is performing, like monthly churn rate or average response time: it tells you the current state. An OKR is a time-boxed goal that pairs an ambitious objective with two to five measurable key results, set to drive a deliberate change over a quarter. A 0.7 on a stretch OKR counts as success; a 0.7 against a KPI target usually signals underperformance. Most teams track both.
OKR stands for Objectives and Key Results. The objective is a short, ambitious, qualitative goal, like 'build a delightful company culture.' The key results are the two to five measurable outcomes that prove you reached it, each with a number. OKRs are usually set quarterly and graded at the end, and they connect a team's day-to-day work to the company's bigger goals.
A good OKR pairs an inspiring objective with measurable key results. For example, the objective 'Gain word-of-mouth recognition in the industry' with key results 'increase social media mentions by 10%' and 'increase new users who discover us through a friend by 15%.' Each key result has a number, so at quarter's end you can score it and know exactly how far you got.
Score each key result on a 0.0 to 1.0 scale, then average them for the objective's score. On this board, 0.7 to 1.0 means you delivered, 0.4 to 0.6 means you made progress but fell short, and 0.0 to 0.3 means no meaningful progress. Scoring is a diagnostic, not a performance review: for stretch goals, a 0.7 is often a win.
A KPI is a continuous gauge of how an ongoing process is doing, like monthly churn or response time. An OKR is a time-boxed goal: an ambitious objective plus measurable key results that drive a deliberate change over a quarter. A 0.7 on a stretch OKR is a success; a 0.7 against a KPI target usually signals a problem. They work together.
A confidence level is your gut-check, mid-cycle, on whether you'll hit a key result. On this board each key result has a slider from Low ('we likely won't affect this') to High ('we'll definitely deliver'). Updating it each week, before check-ins, flags risk early, so the team can shift effort while there's still time to change the outcome.