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TemplatesRoadmaps & planningSprint Planning Board

Sprint Planning Template

Sprint planning is the scrum ceremony where a team decides what it will deliver in the next sprint and how. This template covers both halves of that decision: an effort-versus-impact frame for choosing which backlog items deserve the sprint, and a sprint progress board (Backlog, To Do, In Progress, Review, Done) with a color-coded tag key for running it. Scrum teams use it to plan the sprint and track it on one board.

Use this template
Two frames: effort/impact prioritization, then a tagged sprint board to run the sprint.

What's included

  • An effort vs impact frame. Two labelled axes and sticky notes for placing candidate tasks before committing them.
  • A five-column sprint board. Backlog, To Do, In Progress, Review, and Done stacks under a Sprint [x] header with a date range.
  • A color tag key. Bug, Marketing, Design, and Engineering tags so ownership reads at a glance.
  • A bug card template. Description, reproduction steps, expected behavior, screenshots, and environment info, pre-structured.
  • One-card-one-task guidance. Instruction cards cover breaking projects into single-task cards with rich formatting.

Why use a sprint planning template?

  • Prioritize before you commit. Placing candidates on the effort/impact grid kills the quiet overcommitment that sinks sprints.
  • The plan and the sprint live together. The board you planned on is the board you run; nothing gets re-entered into a second tool.
  • A sprint goal, not just a list. Deciding what makes the cut against impact forces the 'why this sprint' conversation.
  • Visible ownership. Color tags per discipline show instantly whether engineering signed up for three sprints of work.
  • Bugs arrive structured. The bug card template means reproduction steps come with the report, not three Slack messages later.

How to use this template

  1. Refine before the meeting. Sprint planning needs a groomed backlog; estimation and splitting happen in refinement, not here.
  2. Place candidates on the grid. Each backlog item goes on the effort/impact frame; high impact, low effort fills the sprint first.
  3. Check capacity honestly. Count real available days, minus meetings and leave, before the sprint backlog is final.
  4. Write the sprint goal. One sentence the selected items add up to; if they don't add up to anything, reselect.
  5. Load the board. Move the chosen cards into To Do, tag them by discipline, and break anything bigger than a day or two.
  6. Run the sprint on it. Cards move through In Progress and Review to Done; the board is the standup agenda.
Plan your sprint

Sprint planning vs backlog refinement

They blur together in practice, but they answer different questions on different clocks. Refinement is the ongoing housekeeping: splitting oversized stories, estimating, sharpening acceptance criteria, a little every week. Sprint planning is the boundary event: from this refined list, what do we commit to for the next two weeks, and to what goal? Refinement makes items ready; planning makes them promised. Do the first continuously and the second stays short.

Frequently asked questions

  • Sprint planning is the scrum event that starts each sprint: the team reviews the refined backlog, agrees a sprint goal, and selects the items it can deliver, breaking them into tasks. The Scrum Guide frames it as three questions: why this sprint (the goal), what fits (the backlog selection), and how it'll get done (the task plan). Product owner, scrum master, and developers all attend.

  • The standard timebox is two hours per week of sprint: four hours for a two-week sprint, eight for a month. Most teams finish faster when the backlog arrives refined; most teams that blow the timebox are doing refinement in the room. If planning regularly runs long, the fix is usually a mid-sprint refinement session, not a longer meeting.

  • Refinement prepares; planning commits. Backlog refinement happens continuously during the sprint: splitting big items, estimating, clarifying acceptance criteria, reordering. Sprint planning is the formal event at the sprint boundary where the team selects from that prepared backlog and commits to a goal. Teams that skip refinement end up doing it inside planning, which is why their planning meetings hurt.

  • In: a refined product backlog, the team's velocity (the rolling average of recent sprints), real capacity for this sprint (people, minus leave and meetings), and the definition of done. Out: a sprint goal in one or two sentences, and a sprint backlog, the selected items broken into tasks with owners. If any input is missing, the output is a guess.

  • Overcommitting, and it's rarely malicious: the backlog items all look important, capacity feels bigger than it is, and nobody wants to be the one saying less. The effort/impact grid in this template is the antidote; when every candidate is placed against effort, the sprint's real size becomes visible before the commitment, not at the retro. A sprint goal that survives contact with week two is the win.

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