A simple Gantt chart is a stripped-back project timeline: a row for each task, a bar showing when it runs, and a few connectors for tasks that follow one another. No formulas, no fifty columns. This template opens as a month grid with six task rows, bars you drag to length, dependency lines, and a milestone marker. It suits a small launch, a campaign, or a sprint that needs a shared plan, not project management software.
A simple Gantt chart shows task names, durations, and a handful of dependencies on a single timeline, the right size for a campaign, a launch, or a sprint under about twenty tasks. A detailed project Gantt chart adds resource allocation, critical-path analysis, nested sub-tasks, and cost tracking, and usually lives inside project management software. This template is the simple kind: a month grid, six tasks, and bars you drag to length.
A simple Gantt chart needs five things: task names, a start and end date for each, a duration bar that spans those dates, at least one dependency between tasks that follow each other, and a milestone for the final deadline. That covers a small project. Heavier features like resource loading or cost tracking belong in dedicated project management software.
Most simple Gantt charts cover five to twenty tasks. That range fits a campaign, a product launch, or a single sprint, where you want a shared picture of the plan without managing it in heavy software. Past twenty tasks, with nested sub-tasks and resource conflicts, a full project management tool handles the complexity better.
A task bar spans a duration. It runs from a task's start date to its end date, so its length tells you how long the work takes. A milestone is a single point in time with no duration, used to flag a deadline, a deliverable, or a phase change. On this board you drag bars to length and drop the milestone marker on its date.
No. For a small project, a board you can open and edit right away, with no formulas or account setup, does the job. You drag bars to set durations, draw lines for dependencies, and mark a milestone. Dedicated software earns its place once you need resource allocation, cost tracking, or critical-path analysis across hundreds of tasks.
A simple Gantt chart shows task names, durations, and a few dependencies on one timeline, for projects under about twenty tasks. A detailed project Gantt chart adds resource allocation, critical-path analysis, multi-level task hierarchies, and cost tracking, usually inside software like MS Project or Smartsheet. This template sits in the simple tier: a month grid, six tasks, drag-to-length bars.