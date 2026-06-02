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TemplatesRoadmaps & planningStarter Gantt Chart Timeline

Simple Gantt Chart Template

A simple Gantt chart is a stripped-back project timeline: a row for each task, a bar showing when it runs, and a few connectors for tasks that follow one another. No formulas, no fifty columns. This template opens as a month grid with six task rows, bars you drag to length, dependency lines, and a milestone marker. It suits a small launch, a campaign, or a sprint that needs a shared plan, not project management software.

Use this template
Six tasks on a one-month grid, with drag-to-length bars, dependency lines, and a milestone.

What's included

  • A monthly day grid. Columns 1 through 31 under a Month header, so each task sits on real calendar dates.
  • Six task rows. Task 1 through Task 6 to start. Add rows for a bigger plan, delete them for a tiny one.
  • Drag-to-length bars. Pull a bar wider or narrower to set a task's duration. No date cells, no conditional formatting.
  • Dependency connectors. Link the end of one task to the start of the next when the second can't begin until the first finishes.
  • A milestone marker. A single-point flag for a deadline or deliverable, kept distinct from the duration bars.
  • Color-coding. Set a bar's fill to group tasks by team, phase, or status.

Why use a simple Gantt chart?

  • Start in seconds. Open the board and drag, instead of wiring conditional formatting into a spreadsheet first.
  • Keep it readable. Six rows and a month is plenty for a launch or a sprint, without the noise of a full PM tool.
  • Show the sequence. Dependency lines make the order obvious, so nobody starts step three before step two lands.
  • Flag the deadline. A milestone marker puts the date everyone cares about right on the timeline.
  • Share one plan. The whole team edits the same board, so there's no 'which version of the file' problem.

How to use this template

  1. Open the template. It lands in your workspace as a month grid with six task rows, sample bars, and a milestone.
  2. Rename the tasks. Swap Task 1 through Task 6 for your real activities.
  3. Drag each bar to length. Set a task's start and end by dragging its bar across the day columns.
  4. Connect what depends on what. Draw a connector from one task's end to the next task's start.
  5. Mark the milestone. Move the marker to your key date, and add more markers for extra deadlines.
  6. Color and share. Color-code by phase, then invite the team to edit and comment on the board.
Build your timeline

Simple Gantt chart vs detailed project Gantt chart

A simple Gantt chart shows task names, durations, and a handful of dependencies on a single timeline, the right size for a campaign, a launch, or a sprint under about twenty tasks. A detailed project Gantt chart adds resource allocation, critical-path analysis, nested sub-tasks, and cost tracking, and usually lives inside project management software. This template is the simple kind: a month grid, six tasks, and bars you drag to length.

Frequently asked questions

  • A simple Gantt chart needs five things: task names, a start and end date for each, a duration bar that spans those dates, at least one dependency between tasks that follow each other, and a milestone for the final deadline. That covers a small project. Heavier features like resource loading or cost tracking belong in dedicated project management software.

  • Most simple Gantt charts cover five to twenty tasks. That range fits a campaign, a product launch, or a single sprint, where you want a shared picture of the plan without managing it in heavy software. Past twenty tasks, with nested sub-tasks and resource conflicts, a full project management tool handles the complexity better.

  • A task bar spans a duration. It runs from a task's start date to its end date, so its length tells you how long the work takes. A milestone is a single point in time with no duration, used to flag a deadline, a deliverable, or a phase change. On this board you drag bars to length and drop the milestone marker on its date.

  • No. For a small project, a board you can open and edit right away, with no formulas or account setup, does the job. You drag bars to set durations, draw lines for dependencies, and mark a milestone. Dedicated software earns its place once you need resource allocation, cost tracking, or critical-path analysis across hundreds of tasks.

  • A simple Gantt chart shows task names, durations, and a few dependencies on one timeline, for projects under about twenty tasks. A detailed project Gantt chart adds resource allocation, critical-path analysis, multi-level task hierarchies, and cost tracking, usually inside software like MS Project or Smartsheet. This template sits in the simple tier: a month grid, six tasks, drag-to-length bars.

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