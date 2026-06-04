Whimsical LogoWhimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Brand
Get all logo versions.
Download
TemplatesPrioritization & matricesT-Chart

T-Chart

A T-chart is a simple two-column layout for comparing two things side by side, named for the T shape its dividing lines make. This template is a worked example, the pros and cons of working from home, with one list on the left and the other on the right under a shared title. Students, teams, and decision-makers use it for pros and cons, compare and contrast, and cause and effect.

Use this template
A two-column T-chart: pros on the left, cons on the right, under one heading.

What's included

  • Two comparison columns. A left and right side under one title, the core T-chart layout.
  • A worked pros-and-cons example. Working from home, with five pros and three cons already filled in.
  • Editable headers. Relabel the columns for any pairing: pros and cons, before and after, cause and effect.
  • Bulleted lists. Add, remove, or reorder points on each side as you compare.

Why use a T-chart?

  • Compare at a glance. Two columns side by side make the differences obvious.
  • Force both sides. A pros column with no cons is a tell you haven't thought it through.
  • Decide with evidence. Weighing options in writing beats arguing from memory.
  • Teach compare and contrast. It's the go-to graphic organizer for students.
  • Start with any pairing. Pros/cons, advantages/disadvantages, facts/opinions, cause/effect all fit the same shape.

How to use this template

  1. Title the chart. Name the question or the two things you're comparing.
  2. Label the columns. Set the left and right headers, like Pros and Cons.
  3. Fill the left side. List the points for the first option or category.
  4. Fill the right side. List the matching points for the second.
  5. Compare across. Read the two columns together to weigh them.
  6. Decide or summarize. Note the conclusion the comparison points to.
Make your T-chart

T-chart vs Venn diagram

A T-chart and a Venn diagram both compare, but differently. A T-chart puts two things in separate columns, best for listing the pros and cons or the distinct traits of each side with no overlap. A Venn diagram overlaps circles to show what two or more things share and what's unique to each. Reach for a T-chart for a clean side-by-side list or a pros-and-cons call; reach for a Venn diagram when the overlap between the things is the point.

Frequently asked questions

  • A T-chart is a two-column graphic organizer for comparing two things side by side, named for the T shape formed by its title bar and the line dividing the columns. Each side lists the points for one item, option, or category. It's one of the simplest and most widely used comparison tools, common in classrooms and in any decision that comes down to weighing one thing against another.

  • T-charts are used wherever two things need comparing. The most common use is a pros and cons list for a decision. They also handle compare and contrast, advantages and disadvantages, cause and effect, facts and opinions, and problem and solution. In class they teach students to organize two sides of a topic; at work they make a choice between two options visible and easy to discuss.

  • Title the chart with the question or the two things you're comparing, then label the two columns, like Pros and Cons. List the points for the first side on the left and the matching points for the second on the right. Read the columns together to weigh them, then note the conclusion. The simple side-by-side layout is what makes the comparison easy to see.

  • A T-chart puts two things in separate columns and lists the points for each, with no overlap, which is ideal for pros and cons or a clean side-by-side comparison. A Venn diagram overlaps circles to show what two or more things share in the middle and what's unique to each on the outside. Use a T-chart for distinct lists; use a Venn when the overlap itself is the point.

  • The classic example is a pros and cons list, like this template's working-from-home chart. Others include fact versus opinion in a reading lesson, cause and effect in a history unit, advantages and disadvantages of two products, or problem and solution in planning. Any time a topic splits cleanly into two sides, a T-chart fits.

Similar templates

Roadmaps & planning

Starter Gantt Chart Timeline

Six tasks on a one-month grid, with drag-to-length bars, dependency lines, and a milestone.

Roadmaps & planning
Roadmaps & planning

Gantt Chart Project Timeline

A month-long project schedule with eight task rows mapped across every day of the month.

Roadmaps & planning
Diagrams

Org Chart Flowchart

A company hierarchy from CEO to specialists, color-coded by department with drawn reporting lines.

Diagrams
Prioritization & matrices

Tier list template

A seven-row tier ladder from S down to F, with cards to drag into place.

Prioritization & matrices
Prioritization & matrices

Project Prioritization Matrix

A value-versus-effort 2x2 with four labelled quadrants and projects plotted as cards.

Prioritization & matrices
Prioritization & matrices

RACI Matrix

The four RACI roles defined, a worked web-redesign example, and a blank role-by-task grid.

Prioritization & matrices