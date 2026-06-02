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TemplatesPrioritization & matricesProject Prioritization Matrix

Project Prioritization Matrix

A project prioritization matrix is a 2x2 grid that plots work by business value against effort, so the quick wins separate from the time sinks at a glance. This template runs Business Value up the side and Complexity or Effort across the bottom, with four labelled quadrants and project cards to drop in. Product managers and teams use it to triage a backlog and decide what to do now, what to plan, and what to drop.

Use this template
A value-versus-effort 2x2 with four labelled quadrants and projects plotted as cards.

What's included

  • A value-versus-effort grid. Business Value on the vertical axis, Complexity or Effort on the horizontal.
  • Four labelled quadrants. High Value/Low Effort, High Value/High Effort, Low Value/Low Effort, and Low Value/High Effort.
  • Project cards. Sticky notes plotted across the quadrants, eight to start, that you rename for your own work.
  • The quick-wins corner. High Value/Low Effort is pre-placed, so the obvious priorities stand out.
  • Editable axes. Swap value and effort for impact and feasibility, or whatever pair your team scores on.

Why use a prioritization matrix?

  • Find the quick wins. High value and low effort is the corner everyone should start in, and the grid makes it obvious.
  • Kill the time sinks. Low value, high effort work is easy to defend in a meeting and easy to spot on the map.
  • Cut the debate. Plotting beats arguing; two axes settle most 'what's more important' disagreements fast.
  • Triage a backlog. Drop every candidate on the grid and the shape of the work appears.
  • Align stakeholders. A shared picture of value versus effort gets a roomful of opinions to one decision.

How to use this template

  1. Open the template. It lands as a 2x2 with Business Value and Effort axes and example projects plotted.
  2. List your projects. Gather the candidates from your backlog, one per card.
  3. Score each on value. Judge how much business value each project delivers, high or low.
  4. Score each on effort. Judge the complexity or effort to deliver it, high or low.
  5. Place every card. Drop each project into its quadrant; the quick wins land top-left.
  6. Decide and share. Prioritize the quick wins, plan the big bets, drop the time sinks, then share the board.
Prioritize your projects

Prioritization matrix vs Eisenhower matrix

A value-versus-effort prioritization matrix ranks work by how much value it delivers against how much effort it takes, which fits product and project decisions: what to build, what to drop. An Eisenhower matrix uses a different pair of axes, urgency against importance, and is built for sorting tasks and managing your time. Both are 2x2 grids. The axes are what differ, and the axes decide which question each one answers.

Frequently asked questions

  • A prioritization matrix is a 2x2 grid that ranks work by plotting it on two factors, most often business value against effort. Each task or project becomes a point in one of four quadrants, which makes the trade-offs visible: high value and low effort is a quick win, low value and high effort is a time sink. It turns a long list into a clear decision.

  • With value and effort as the axes, the four quadrants are: High Value/Low Effort (quick wins, do these first), High Value/High Effort (big bets, plan them), Low Value/Low Effort (fill-ins, do them if there's time), and Low Value/High Effort (time sinks, drop them). The corner a project lands in is the decision.

  • List the projects or tasks you're weighing. Pick two axes, usually business value and effort. Score each item on both, then plot it in the matching quadrant. Read the result: start with the high-value, low-effort quick wins and question anything in the low-value, high-effort corner. This template comes with the axes and quadrants set up.

  • A value-versus-effort prioritization matrix ranks work by how much value it delivers against how hard it is, which suits product and project decisions. An Eisenhower matrix uses different axes, urgency against importance, and is built for sorting tasks and managing time. Both are 2x2 grids, but the axes, and so the questions they answer, are different.

  • They share the same value-versus-effort layout. A project prioritization matrix works at the project or initiative level, used to decide what to invest in across a roadmap. An action priority matrix applies the same axes to individual tasks or actions in a sprint or a day. Same grid, different unit of work and planning horizon.

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