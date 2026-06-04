A tier list ranks a set of things by quality or preference, sorting each one into labeled tiers from best to worst. This template is a ladder with seven rows, S at the top down to F, and a set of cards you drag into place. People use it to rank games, movies, food, tools, or job candidates, then share the result or settle the debate as a group on one board.
A tier list and a ranked list both order things, but at different resolutions. A ranked list is strict: 1, 2, 3, every item in its own slot, which forces fine distinctions that often don't matter. A tier list groups items into a few bands, so things of roughly equal quality share a tier and you only debate the bands. Reach for a ranked list when exact order matters; reach for a tier list when sorting into great, okay, and weak is enough.
A tier list is a chart that ranks items into labeled tiers, usually S, A, B, C, D, and F, from best to worst. Each item gets a card you place in a row, so the whole ranking is visible at once. Tier lists started in fighting-game communities and now rank almost anything: games, characters, movies, food, tools, or candidates.
S tier is the top rank, sitting above A. It comes from Japanese grading, where S stands for 'special' or 'superior', a level beyond the usual A-to-F scale. On a tier list, S tier holds the best of the best, the items that clearly outclass everything in A. Some lists add SS or S+ for an even higher tier.
Start by naming the set you're ranking, then set your tiers, S to F or your own labels. Add a card for each item, with text or an image. Drag each card into the row that fits, comparing as you go, and spend your time on the close calls between neighboring tiers. When it looks right, share the link so others can see it or vote.
The standard ranks are S, A, B, C, D, and F, from best to worst, with S above A as the top tier and F as the lowest. You can use as many or as few as you like. This template ships with seven rows, S through F, that you relabel or recolor for whatever you're ranking, such as priority levels or quality grades.
Almost anything with a set of options. Gaming communities rank characters, weapons, and releases. Outside gaming, teams rank product features by priority, candidates in hiring, vendors, restaurants, or movies in a series. The format works whenever you want a clear, shared verdict on how a group of things stacks up.