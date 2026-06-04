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TemplatesPrioritization & matricesTier list template

Tier List

A tier list ranks a set of things by quality or preference, sorting each one into labeled tiers from best to worst. This template is a ladder with seven rows, S at the top down to F, and a set of cards you drag into place. People use it to rank games, movies, food, tools, or job candidates, then share the result or settle the debate as a group on one board.

Use this template
A seven-row tier ladder from S down to F, with cards to drag into place.

What's included

  • Seven ranked rows. S, A, B, C, D, E, and F stacked top to bottom, the standard tier ladder.
  • Draggable item cards. A set of cards beside the ladder to drop into a tier, swap, or reorder.
  • Fully editable rows. Rename the tiers, recolor the bands, or add and remove rows to fit what you're ranking.
  • Text or image items. Each card holds a label or a picture, so you can rank logos, screenshots, or names.
  • One shareable board. Rank as a team on a single link instead of arguing in a thread.

Why make a tier list?

  • Force a clear verdict. Tiers make you commit, instead of settling for 'they're all pretty good'.
  • Settle debates fast. A shared ladder turns a long argument into a few card moves.
  • Compare like for like. Putting options side by side exposes what actually separates them.
  • See it all at once. One glance shows the whole ranking, top to bottom.
  • Decide as a group. Everyone drags cards on the same board, so the result reflects the room.

How to use this template

  1. Name what you're ranking. Pick the set, like every Zelda game or your team's tools.
  2. Set the tiers. Keep S to F, or relabel them to must-have, nice-to-have, and skip.
  3. Add your items. Drop a card for each thing, with a label or an image.
  4. Sort into tiers. Drag each card to the row that fits, then move it as you compare.
  5. Work the edges. The hardest calls sit between adjacent tiers; that's where the real ranking happens.
  6. Share the result. Send the link so others can see it or weigh in.
Build your tier list

Tier list vs ranked list

A tier list and a ranked list both order things, but at different resolutions. A ranked list is strict: 1, 2, 3, every item in its own slot, which forces fine distinctions that often don't matter. A tier list groups items into a few bands, so things of roughly equal quality share a tier and you only debate the bands. Reach for a ranked list when exact order matters; reach for a tier list when sorting into great, okay, and weak is enough.

Frequently asked questions

  • A tier list is a chart that ranks items into labeled tiers, usually S, A, B, C, D, and F, from best to worst. Each item gets a card you place in a row, so the whole ranking is visible at once. Tier lists started in fighting-game communities and now rank almost anything: games, characters, movies, food, tools, or candidates.

  • S tier is the top rank, sitting above A. It comes from Japanese grading, where S stands for 'special' or 'superior', a level beyond the usual A-to-F scale. On a tier list, S tier holds the best of the best, the items that clearly outclass everything in A. Some lists add SS or S+ for an even higher tier.

  • Start by naming the set you're ranking, then set your tiers, S to F or your own labels. Add a card for each item, with text or an image. Drag each card into the row that fits, comparing as you go, and spend your time on the close calls between neighboring tiers. When it looks right, share the link so others can see it or vote.

  • The standard ranks are S, A, B, C, D, and F, from best to worst, with S above A as the top tier and F as the lowest. You can use as many or as few as you like. This template ships with seven rows, S through F, that you relabel or recolor for whatever you're ranking, such as priority levels or quality grades.

  • Almost anything with a set of options. Gaming communities rank characters, weapons, and releases. Outside gaming, teams rank product features by priority, candidates in hiring, vendors, restaurants, or movies in a series. The format works whenever you want a clear, shared verdict on how a group of things stacks up.

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