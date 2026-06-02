A RACI matrix is a grid that maps who's Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, and Informed for each task in a project. One letter per person, per task. This template opens with the four roles defined, a filled web-redesign example, and a blank grid of roles against tasks. Project managers and team leads use it to settle who does the work, who signs off, and who just needs a heads-up before a cross-functional project starts.
RACI maps four roles against tasks: Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, and Informed. It's built for running execution, knowing who does and who owns each piece of work. DACI maps a different four, Driver, Approver, Contributor, and Informed, against decisions rather than tasks. Reach for RACI to coordinate who does what across a project. Reach for DACI when the real challenge is making a single big decision quickly and well.
RACI stands for Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, and Informed. Responsible is the person who does the work. Accountable is the one who owns it and signs off, and there should be only one per task. Consulted people give input before the work is finalized. Informed people are kept up to date on progress. Each cell in the matrix holds one of these letters.
Responsible is the person doing the hands-on work on a task. Accountable is the person who owns the outcome, makes the final call, and answers for it. A task can have several Responsible people, but it should have exactly one Accountable, so there's no confusion about who has the final say. Often the same person is both.
The golden rule is one Accountable person per task. If two people are accountable for the same thing, neither truly is, and decisions stall. Responsible, Consulted, and Informed can each have several people, but accountability has to sit with a single name, so everyone knows who owns the result and who to go to.
RACI is task-centric: it maps who's Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, and Informed for each task in a project. DACI is decision-centric: Driver, Approver, Contributor, Informed, used to clarify who drives and who approves a specific decision. Use RACI to run execution across many tasks. Use DACI when the goal is making one important decision well.
Use a RACI matrix on cross-functional projects where several people or teams touch the same work and ownership is fuzzy. It earns its place when a project has many tasks, multiple approvers, or a matrixed org. For a small team sitting together on one task, it's overkill. The bigger and more tangled the project, the more it helps.