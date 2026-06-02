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TemplatesRetrospectives & meetingsTimeline Retrospective

Project Retrospective

A project retrospective is a meeting where a team looks back at a finished project to decide what to keep doing and what to change. This template runs it as a timeline: Start, Middle, and Finish stages where you place sticky notes for what happened and how it felt, with mood icons. Project managers and teams use it as a blameless review to turn lessons into specific action items for next time.

Use this template
A Start, Middle, Finish timeline with sticky notes for events and mood icons for how each stage felt.

What's included

  • A Start, Middle, Finish timeline. Three project stages laid left to right, labelled by month, period, or stage.
  • Sticky notes along the timeline. Placed where things happened, like 'midterm meeting wasn't recorded' or 'project released on time'.
  • Mood icons. Markers for how the team felt at each stage, so the emotional highs and lows show.
  • A blameless layout. The timeline focuses on events and learning, not on who to blame.
  • Editable stages. Rename the stages, add notes, and adapt the timeline to your project's phases.

Why run a project retrospective?

  • Turn experience into improvement. A retro converts what happened into concrete changes for the next project.
  • See the whole arc. A timeline shows how early decisions played out later, which a column layout misses.
  • Surface the feelings, not just facts. Mood icons reveal where the team struggled, even when the work shipped.
  • Keep it blameless. Focusing on events and stages, not people, gets honest input.
  • Leave with action items. The output is owned next steps, not just a list of complaints.

How to use this template

  1. Open the template. It lands as a Start, Middle, Finish timeline ready for notes.
  2. Set the stages. Relabel the timeline to match your project's real phases or months.
  3. Add what happened. Everyone drops sticky notes along the timeline for events, good and bad.
  4. Mark the mood. Add mood icons to show how the team felt at each stage.
  5. Find the patterns. Group the notes and talk through the highs, lows, and surprises.
  6. Assign action items. Turn the lessons into specific changes with an owner each.
Run your retrospective

Retrospective vs post-mortem

A post-mortem is usually triggered by a failure or incident and asks 'why did this happen?'. It's often led by management and reported upward to stakeholders. A project retrospective runs at the end of any project, whatever the outcome, and asks 'how can we improve?'. It's owned by the team and stays blameless and constructive. Retrospectives are a routine, forward-looking habit; post-mortems are an investigative response to something going wrong.

Frequently asked questions

  • A project retrospective is a structured meeting held at the end of a project where the team reflects on how it went and what to improve. It's blameless by design: the focus is on events, decisions, and process, not on assigning fault. The goal is to capture lessons and turn them into action items, so the next project goes better.

  • Set the stage and remind everyone it's blameless. Walk the project from start to finish, with the team adding notes for what went well and what didn't at each stage. Mark the mood along the way. Then group the notes, discuss the patterns, and agree on a few specific action items with owners. Keep it to about an hour.

  • The core three are: what went well, what didn't go well, and what will we change next time. Useful extensions include 'where did we get lucky?', 'what surprised us?', and 'what slowed us down?' A timeline retrospective adds a fourth angle: at which stage did each of these happen, which often reveals a root cause earlier than expected.

  • A post-mortem is usually triggered by a failure or incident and asks 'why did this happen?', often led by management and reported upward. A project retrospective runs at the end of any project, regardless of outcome, and asks 'how do we improve?', owned by the team and kept constructive. Retrospectives are routine and forward-looking; post-mortems are investigative.

  • A sprint retrospective is a short, recurring agile ritual held every one to four weeks to tune the team's process. A project retrospective is a one-time review at the end of a whole project or a major milestone, with a wider scope: the full arc, cross-team handoffs, and outcomes. This timeline template fits the project-level review.

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