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TemplatesRetrospectives & meetingsStarfish Retrospective

Starfish Retrospective

A starfish retrospective is a five-section retro format: start doing, stop doing, keep doing, more of, and less of. The two graded sections are the point; not everything is a binary keep-or-kill call. This template lays the five sections out with sticky notes ready for your team's items, so it works as a sprint retrospective template you can run live or async, no setup required.

Use this template
The five starfish sections with sticky notes ready for the team's items.

What's included

  • All five starfish sections. Start doing, stop doing, keep doing, more of, and less of, laid out around the board.
  • Seeded sticky notes. Blank stickies in each section; type N for more as the ideas come.
  • The two graded sections. More of and less of catch the practices that work but need a volume adjustment.
  • Room for voting. Use Whimsical's built-in voting to pick which items get discussion time.
  • A reusable layout. Duplicate the board each sprint and keep past retros as a record.

Why run a starfish retrospective?

  • Nuance beyond keep-or-stop. Most team practices aren't broken, they're mistuned; more of and less of give those a home.
  • Five prompts beat one open question. 'What should we do less of?' gets answers that 'how was the sprint?' never surfaces.
  • Everyone writes, then everyone talks. Silent sticky-writing first means the retro isn't a transcript of the loudest person.
  • Actions, not therapy. Every section maps to a behavior change, so the output is a to-do list, not just feelings.
  • Works for more than sprints. Teams run starfish retros after projects, launches, and incidents too.

How to use this template

  1. Set the stage. Explain the five sections and agree on the time box; 60 to 90 minutes fits most teams.
  2. Write in silence. Everyone adds stickies to all five sections on their own; around ten minutes.
  3. Share and cluster. Walk each section, group duplicates, and let the author speak to anything unclear.
  4. Vote on what matters. Give everyone three to five votes across the whole board.
  5. Discuss the top items. Take the highest-voted items one at a time; park the rest.
  6. Commit to actions. Two or three action items with owners; more than that and none happen.
Run your retro

Starfish vs start stop continue

Start stop continue asks three binary questions, and for a new team that's exactly right: fast, clear, no ambiguity. The starfish adds two graded sections, more of and less of, because mature teams mostly don't need to kill practices, they need to adjust doses. Code review isn't stopping, but maybe it needs less ceremony. Pairing isn't new, but it deserves more hours. If your retro items keep starting with 'we should do X, but differently', you've outgrown three sections.

Frequently asked questions

  • A starfish retrospective is a team retro format with five sections: start doing, stop doing, keep doing, more of, and less of. Patrick Kua introduced it in 2006, and the name comes from the five arms drawn on a whiteboard. The more-of and less-of sections distinguish it from simpler formats: they capture practices that work but need turning up or down.

  • Start doing: practices the team hasn't tried but should. Stop doing: things adding no value or actively blocking work. Keep doing: what's working and worth protecting. More of: practices with proven value the team underuses, like pairing on tricky tickets. Less of: things with some value that consume too much energy, like status meetings. Concrete beats vague in every section.

  • Start stop continue is the three-section core: begin, end, or protect a practice. The starfish keeps those three and adds more of and less of, turning binary calls into a dial. Use start stop continue for new teams or short sessions; use the starfish once a team has running practices that need tuning rather than killing. This board covers both, since the three classic sections are right there.

  • Plan 60 to 90 minutes for a full team: about ten minutes of silent writing, twenty to thirty for sharing and clustering, five for voting, and the rest for discussing top items and agreeing actions. Five sections take longer than three, so timebox each phase and use a visible timer. For async retros, leave the board open for a day, then meet briefly to vote and decide.

  • Reach for the starfish when a team has been running for a while and the obvious problems are fixed; what's left is tuning, and that's what more of and less of are for. It also suits bigger groups, since five prompts spread the conversation. Skip it for a team's first retro (start stop continue is gentler) and don't run the same format every sprint; variety keeps retros honest.

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