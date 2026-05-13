Brainstorming & workshops templates

Brainstorming exercises, workshop agendas and icebreakers to run productive sessions.
Affinity Diagram
A worked affinity map: raw brainstorm notes sorted into named theme clusters.
Brainstorming Workshop
Four frames in sequence: problem statements, solo brainstorming, grouping and voting, top ideas.
Icebreaker: Fact Bingo
A Fact Bingo grid of personal facts, with sticky notes to drop on the ones that are true of you.
Icebreaker: Trivia for Remote Teams
Question prompts, photo rounds, and answer slots per participant, with a filled example round.
Idea Brainwriting Exercise
Per-participant sticky-note lanes, full instructions, and a worked example of ideas building across rounds.
Linear Product Planning Workshop
Linear's product planning workshop format: prompted quadrants, theme synthesis, and voting.