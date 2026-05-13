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TemplatesBrainstorming & workshops

Brainstorming & workshops templates

Brainstorming exercises, workshop agendas and icebreakers to run productive sessions.

Brainstorming & workshops

Affinity Diagram

A worked affinity map: raw brainstorm notes sorted into named theme clusters.

Brainstorming & workshops
Brainstorming & workshops

Brainstorming Workshop

Four frames in sequence: problem statements, solo brainstorming, grouping and voting, top ideas.

Brainstorming & workshops
Brainstorming & workshops

Icebreaker: Fact Bingo

A Fact Bingo grid of personal facts, with sticky notes to drop on the ones that are true of you.

Brainstorming & workshops
Brainstorming & workshops

Icebreaker: Trivia for Remote Teams

Question prompts, photo rounds, and answer slots per participant, with a filled example round.

Brainstorming & workshops
Brainstorming & workshops

Idea Brainwriting Exercise

Per-participant sticky-note lanes, full instructions, and a worked example of ideas building across rounds.

Brainstorming & workshops
Brainstorming & workshops

Linear Product Planning Workshop

Linear's product planning workshop format: prompted quadrants, theme synthesis, and voting.

Brainstorming & workshops