Both organize ideas visually; they move in opposite directions. A mind map radiates from a known center: you have the concept, you're laying out its parts. An affinity diagram converges from the edges: you have a hundred fragments and no center, and grouping reveals one. That's why mind maps suit planning and note-taking, while affinity diagrams own research synthesis and post-brainstorm sense-making. If you could draw the structure before starting, you wanted a mind map.