Brainwriting is silent, written, and simultaneous: every participant generates ideas independently at the same time, then passes them on to build on. That removes production blocking, where only one person can speak at once, and softens groupthink and the dominance of louder voices. Brainstorming is verbal and out loud, with ideas called out in turn. Brainstorming brings energy; brainwriting tends to produce more ideas, more evenly, and gives quieter people an equal say.