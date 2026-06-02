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TemplatesBrainstorming & workshopsIdea Brainwriting Exercise

Brainwriting

Brainwriting is a silent, written form of idea generation: everyone writes ideas at the same time, then passes them on to build on each other's, instead of calling them out loud. This template runs the exercise, with a column of sticky notes per participant, full step-by-step instructions, and a worked example. Facilitators and design teams use it to gather more ideas, faster, without louder voices dominating the room.

Use this template
Per-participant sticky-note lanes, full instructions, and a worked example of ideas building across rounds.

What's included

  • Per-participant lanes. Color-coded sticky-note columns, with ready setups for three, four, five, and six participants.
  • Step-by-step instructions. The full method on the board: write, pass, build, repeat, then review.
  • A worked example. The topic 'how to get a house?' with ideas building across rounds between named participants.
  • Color-coded rounds. Each idea keeps its color as it travels, so you can follow how it grew.
  • Editable topics. Swap in your own challenge and run it again.

Why use brainwriting?

  • Get more ideas, faster. Everyone writes at once, so a group generates a large batch in one short round.
  • Beat production blocking. Nobody waits their turn to speak, the bottleneck of spoken brainstorming.
  • Reduce groupthink. Writing privately first means ideas aren't anchored to whoever spoke loudest.
  • Include the quiet voices. Introverts and junior team members contribute as much as anyone.
  • Build on each other. Passing notes means ideas get developed, not just listed.

How to use this template

  1. Choose a topic. Pick one clear challenge for the group to focus on.
  2. Write an idea. Each participant writes a single idea on a colored sticky under their name, all at once.
  3. Pass it on. Move to the next person's idea once yours is down.
  4. Build on it. Read their idea and add your own on an empty sticky of the same color.
  5. Continue around. Keep reading and adding until you reach your original color.
  6. Review and discuss. Go through the notes together, then develop or combine the best ideas.
Run a brainwriting session

Brainwriting vs brainstorming

Brainwriting is silent, written, and simultaneous: every participant generates ideas independently at the same time, then passes them on to build on. That removes production blocking, where only one person can speak at once, and softens groupthink and the dominance of louder voices. Brainstorming is verbal and out loud, with ideas called out in turn. Brainstorming brings energy; brainwriting tends to produce more ideas, more evenly, and gives quieter people an equal say.

Frequently asked questions

  • Brainwriting is a group idea-generation technique where people write their ideas down silently and at the same time, then pass them around to build on each other's, rather than shouting them out in a discussion. It was created by Bernd Rohrbach in 1968. Because everyone contributes in parallel, brainwriting gathers more ideas, faster, and gives quieter people an equal voice.

  • The 6-3-5 method is the classic structured form of brainwriting: 6 participants each write 3 ideas in 5 minutes, then pass their sheet to the next person, who builds on those ideas in the next round. After six rounds, the group has generated 108 ideas in about half an hour. The numbers are a guide, you can adapt the group size and timing.

  • Brainwriting is silent, written, and simultaneous: everyone generates ideas independently at the same time, which removes production blocking and reduces the pull of groupthink and louder voices. Brainstorming is verbal and out loud, with people calling out ideas in turn. Brainstorming is energetic but favors extroverts and early ideas; brainwriting is quieter and tends to produce more ideas, more evenly.

  • Pick a topic, then have each person write one idea on a sticky note, all at the same time. Everyone passes to the next person's idea, reads it, and adds their own on a new sticky. Keep passing and building until the ideas come back around. Then review them together and develop the strongest. This template sets up the lanes and walks through every step.

  • Yes, and it works especially well remotely. On a shared board, each person adds sticky notes in their own lane at the same time, then everyone shifts to build on the next person's ideas, no talking required. It suits distributed and async teams: people can contribute on their own schedule, and the written record is there for the group to review later.

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