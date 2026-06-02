Icebreaker questions are single prompts, like 'what's your dream job?', answered one person at a time. They need zero setup and run in under two minutes, ideal when the agenda is tight. Icebreaker games like Fact Bingo have shared mechanics, a board, sticky notes, a loop, where people react to each other's answers rather than just the facilitator's question. Questions are the fastest warm-up; games build more connection when you've got ten minutes.