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TemplatesBrainstorming & workshopsIcebreaker: Fact Bingo

Virtual Icebreakers

Virtual icebreakers are short, low-pressure activities that help a remote team warm up and get to know each other at the start of a meeting. This template is a ready-to-run game called Fact Bingo: a grid of personal facts where everyone drops a sticky note on the ones that are true of them, then the group talks about the surprises. It works live or asynchronously, for teams of any size.

Use this template
A Fact Bingo grid of personal facts, with sticky notes to drop on the ones that are true of you.

What's included

  • A ready Fact Bingo grid. Personal-fact cells like 'Has a cat', 'Speaks 3+ languages', 'Night owl', 'Afraid of spiders', and 'Book worm'.
  • Sticky notes to place. Each person drops a sticky on every fact that's true of them.
  • Built-in instructions. Place your stickies, then discuss the facts to get to know each other.
  • An async option. Fill in the board on your own time and add a comment to each sticky for context.
  • Editable facts. Swap in prompts that fit your team, your event, or the season.

Why run a virtual icebreaker?

  • Warm up a quiet call. A quick game gets people talking before the real agenda starts.
  • Lower the pressure. Placing a sticky is easier than being put on the spot to share out loud.
  • Help remote teams connect. Distributed teammates learn the small human facts they'd pick up in an office.
  • Include everyone at once. People fill in their facts simultaneously, so it scales to a big group without dragging.
  • Run it async. For teams across time zones, the board fills in over a day and the chat happens later.

How to use this template

  1. Open the board. Share the Fact Bingo link with everyone in the meeting.
  2. Explain the game. Each person drops a sticky note on every fact that's true of them.
  3. Give it a few minutes. Let people fill in their stickies at the same time.
  4. Discuss the surprises. Talk through the facts, especially the ones nobody expected.
  5. Adapt for async. If you're not meeting live, ask people to fill in the board and comment over a day.
  6. Reuse and remix. Swap the facts for the next session so it stays fresh.
Start the icebreaker

Icebreaker games vs icebreaker questions

Icebreaker questions are single prompts, like 'what's your dream job?', answered one person at a time. They need zero setup and run in under two minutes, ideal when the agenda is tight. Icebreaker games like Fact Bingo have shared mechanics, a board, sticky notes, a loop, where people react to each other's answers rather than just the facilitator's question. Questions are the fastest warm-up; games build more connection when you've got ten minutes.

Frequently asked questions

  • A virtual icebreaker is a short activity at the start of a remote or hybrid meeting that helps people relax and connect before the agenda begins. It can be a question, a poll, or a game like Fact Bingo. The point is low-pressure participation: a quick warm-up that builds a little familiarity and makes the rest of the meeting more open.

  • A good virtual icebreaker is quick, easy to join, and doesn't put anyone on the spot. Fact Bingo works well: people drop a sticky note on each personal fact that's true of them, then chat about the surprises. Other solid options are a one-word check-in, 'would you rather', and a question round. Pick one that fits the meeting's length and mood.

  • Quick virtual icebreakers run in five to ten minutes. A one-word check-in (how are you arriving today, in a word) takes two minutes. A 'would you rather' poll takes five. Fact Bingo runs in about ten minutes live, or asynchronously over a day. The trick is to match the activity to the time you've got, and to keep the rules simple.

  • Share the board or prompt with everyone, explain the rules in a sentence, and give people a few minutes to participate at the same time. For Fact Bingo, that means each person drops stickies on the facts that fit them, then the group discusses. Keep it short, and end before the energy dips. For async teams, let people fill in over a day.

  • Icebreaker questions are single prompts ('what's your dream job?') answered one by one, with zero setup and under two minutes. Icebreaker games like Fact Bingo have shared mechanics, a board, stickies, a loop, where people react to each other's answers, not just the facilitator's. Questions are fastest; games create more connection when you have ten minutes and want people interacting.

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