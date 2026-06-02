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Org Chart Template

An org chart is a diagram of who reports to whom, mapping a company's roles, teams, and reporting lines in one picture. This template is a full company org chart: a CEO at the top, the C-suite below, then department heads and specialists, color-coded by team. HR, founders, and team leads use it to show structure clearly, onboard new hires, and plan how teams fit together as a company grows.

Use this template
A company hierarchy from CEO to specialists, color-coded by department with drawn reporting lines.

What's included

  • A full company hierarchy. CEO at the top, then CMO, COO, CPO, and CTO, down to department heads and specialists.
  • Drawn reporting lines. Connectors that show exactly who reports to whom.
  • Color-coded departments. Marketing, Engineering, IT, Operations, Product, and CX, each in its own color.
  • Real example roles. Titles like SEO Lead, Head of Engineering, IT Specialist, and QA Specialist, not just 'Role 1'.
  • Editable structure. Rename roles, add or remove people, and recolor teams as the org changes.

Why make an org chart?

  • Show who reports to whom. A chart answers the question faster than any directory or email thread.
  • Onboard new hires. A new person sees the whole structure and where they fit on day one.
  • Plan for growth. Gaps and overloaded managers show up clearly when the structure is on one board.
  • Clarify departments. Color-coding makes team boundaries and sizes obvious at a glance.
  • Keep it current. An editable chart stays accurate, where a static export goes stale the week after a reorg.

How to use this template

  1. Open the template. It lands as a company hierarchy from CEO down to specialists.
  2. Start at the top. Put the most senior role at the top and work downward.
  3. Add reporting lines. Connect each person to their manager so the hierarchy is clear.
  4. Group by department. Color-code roles by team to show structure at a glance.
  5. Fill in the people. Replace the example titles with your real roles and names.
  6. Share and update. Invite the team, and edit the chart after each hire or reorg.
Build your org chart

Hierarchical vs matrix org chart

A hierarchical org chart arranges everyone in a single chain of command: each person reports to exactly one manager, from the CEO down to individual contributors. A matrix org chart is a grid, where people report to two managers at once, typically a functional manager for their department and a project manager for their current initiative. Hierarchical charts suit clear, stable structures. Matrix charts suit companies running several cross-functional projects at the same time.

Frequently asked questions

  • An org chart, short for organizational chart, is a diagram that maps a company's structure: its roles, teams, and the reporting lines between them. It usually runs top down, from the most senior role through department heads to individual contributors. Companies use org charts to make reporting clear, to onboard new hires, and to plan how teams are structured as they grow.

  • The common types are hierarchical (a single top-down chain of command, the most familiar), matrix (people report to both a functional manager and a project manager), and flat or horizontal (few management layers, common at small companies and startups). There's also divisional, which groups the chart by product, market, or region. This template is a hierarchical chart you can adapt.

  • A hierarchical org chart puts everyone in a single chain of command: each person has one manager, from the CEO down to individual contributors. A matrix org chart is a grid where people report to two managers at once, usually a functional lead for their department and a project manager for their current work. Hierarchical suits clear, stable structures; matrix suits companies running many cross-functional projects.

  • Start with the most senior role at the top, then add each person below their manager, drawing a connector for every reporting line. Group roles by department, and color-code them so the structure reads at a glance. Replace the placeholder titles with your real roles. You can also build one from a text prompt in Whimsical's flowchart maker and refine it from there.

  • Update an org chart whenever the structure changes: a new hire, a promotion, a reorg, or a team that splits or merges. Many companies refresh it each quarter, and after any reorganization. Because the structure shifts often, an editable, shared chart stays accurate where a static screenshot or slide goes out of date within weeks.

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