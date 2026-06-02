An org chart is a diagram of who reports to whom, mapping a company's roles, teams, and reporting lines in one picture. This template is a full company org chart: a CEO at the top, the C-suite below, then department heads and specialists, color-coded by team. HR, founders, and team leads use it to show structure clearly, onboard new hires, and plan how teams fit together as a company grows.
A hierarchical org chart arranges everyone in a single chain of command: each person reports to exactly one manager, from the CEO down to individual contributors. A matrix org chart is a grid, where people report to two managers at once, typically a functional manager for their department and a project manager for their current initiative. Hierarchical charts suit clear, stable structures. Matrix charts suit companies running several cross-functional projects at the same time.
An org chart, short for organizational chart, is a diagram that maps a company's structure: its roles, teams, and the reporting lines between them. It usually runs top down, from the most senior role through department heads to individual contributors. Companies use org charts to make reporting clear, to onboard new hires, and to plan how teams are structured as they grow.
The common types are hierarchical (a single top-down chain of command, the most familiar), matrix (people report to both a functional manager and a project manager), and flat or horizontal (few management layers, common at small companies and startups). There's also divisional, which groups the chart by product, market, or region. This template is a hierarchical chart you can adapt.
A hierarchical org chart puts everyone in a single chain of command: each person has one manager, from the CEO down to individual contributors. A matrix org chart is a grid where people report to two managers at once, usually a functional lead for their department and a project manager for their current work. Hierarchical suits clear, stable structures; matrix suits companies running many cross-functional projects.
Start with the most senior role at the top, then add each person below their manager, drawing a connector for every reporting line. Group roles by department, and color-code them so the structure reads at a glance. Replace the placeholder titles with your real roles. You can also build one from a text prompt in Whimsical's flowchart maker and refine it from there.
Update an org chart whenever the structure changes: a new hire, a promotion, a reorg, or a team that splits or merges. Many companies refresh it each quarter, and after any reorganization. Because the structure shifts often, an editable, shared chart stays accurate where a static screenshot or slide goes out of date within weeks.