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Kanban Board Template

A kanban board tracks work as cards moving through columns, each column a stage of your process, from planning to done. This template is a fully worked example for a product team: real cards flowing through planning, design stages, per-person in-progress columns, code review, QA, and production. Teams use it to see work in progress, spot bottlenecks, and pull tasks instead of having them assigned.

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A worked product-team kanban: real cards from planning through to production.

What's included

  • Eleven workflow columns. Planning, Ready for Design, Design In Progress, Design Complete, four per-person In Progress columns, Code Review, Ready for QA, and In Production.
  • Realistic example cards. A pricing page update with per-plan checklist items, a Firefox scrolling bug, an upgrade modal restyle with subtasks.
  • Per-person WIP columns. One In Progress column per teammate makes work-in-progress limits visible without a plugin.
  • Cards with depth. Checklists, descriptions, and formatting on cards, demonstrating one card per task with real content.
  • A full design-to-production flow. The columns model how product work actually moves: design stages feed engineering, engineering feeds QA and production.

Why use a kanban board?

  • Work becomes visible. Every task is a card in a column; status meetings shrink because the answer is on the board.
  • Bottlenecks show themselves. Eight cards stuck in Code Review is a problem you can see from across the room.
  • Pull beats push. People take the next card when they have capacity, which exposes overload instead of hiding it in someone's inbox.
  • No reset, no ceremony. Unlike a sprint board, a kanban board persists; work flows continuously and the history stays.
  • Shapes itself to your process. Three columns for a personal board, eleven for a product team; the columns are your actual workflow, not a prescription.

How to use this template

  1. Map your real stages. Start with To Do, Doing, Done, then add the stages work genuinely passes through: review, QA, deploy.
  2. One card, one task. Break projects into cards small enough to finish in a few days; color-code by work type or owner.
  3. Set WIP limits. Cap In Progress per person or per column; the limit is what turns a status board into a kanban system.
  4. Pull, don't push. When you finish a card, take the next one from the previous column; nobody fills another person's column.
  5. Watch for pile-ups. A column that keeps filling marks the constraint; fix that stage before adding people anywhere else.
  6. Prune weekly. Archive done cards and stale ones; a board nobody trusts stops being read.
Start your board

Scrum board vs kanban board

The boards look alike; the systems differ. Scrum runs in timeboxes: the board holds one sprint's commitment, resets when the sprint ends, and changes mid-sprint are resisted. Kanban runs on flow: the board never resets, work enters whenever a slot opens, and per-column WIP limits do the governing that sprint commitments do in scrum. Pick scrum when stakeholders need a predictable cadence; pick kanban when work arrives continuously, like support or maintenance. Plenty of teams run scrumban: sprint ceremonies on a WIP-limited board.

Frequently asked questions

  • A kanban board is a visual workflow tool: tasks are cards, process stages are columns, and work moves left to right from planned to done. The method comes from Toyota's manufacturing system (kanban means 'signal' in Japanese) and was adapted to software and knowledge work. Its two defining habits are limiting work in progress and pulling new work only when capacity opens.

  • A scrum board lives inside a sprint: it holds only the sprint's committed items, resets every one to four weeks, and belongs to one scrum team with defined roles. A kanban board is continuous: no sprints, no reset, items enter whenever capacity opens, and flow is governed by per-column WIP limits rather than sprint commitments. Scrum measures velocity; kanban measures cycle time.

  • As many as your work has real stages, and no more. Three (To Do, Doing, Done) is plenty for personal boards. Software teams usually land between five and eight; this template uses eleven because it models design and engineering as separate stages with per-person columns. Add a column only when work genuinely waits at that stage; columns added for neatness become noise.

  • A WIP (work in progress) limit caps how many cards a column, or a person, can hold at once, like 'In Progress: max 3'. The limit forces finishing before starting, surfaces bottlenecks the moment a column fills, and creates the pull behavior kanban depends on. This template's per-person In Progress columns make WIP visible by name: when Elaine's column is full, Elaine isn't taking new work.

  • A personal kanban works with the same mechanics at smaller scale: three columns, a strict WIP limit of one or two, and a weekly pruning habit. It suits work with many small, unrelated tasks, which is most personal work. The discipline that matters is the limit; a To Do column with forty cards and a Doing column with nine is a list, not a kanban.

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