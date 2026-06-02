A website mockup is a visual draft of a web page or app screen, showing layout, navigation, and content before any code is written. This template is the wireframe layer underneath that mockup: a grayscale, fully-built web app admin, from the left-hand navigation to a product edit screen. Designers, PMs, and founders use it to settle structure and information architecture first, then add color and branding once the bones are right.
A wireframe is a low-fidelity, grayscale blueprint. It fixes a screen's structure, layout, and content hierarchy, with no color, fonts, or imagery. A mockup is the higher-fidelity step that follows: it adds branding, typography, and visual polish on top of that structure, showing how the finished page will look before code. Wireframe to decide what goes where. Mock up to decide how it looks.
A website mockup is a static, mid- to high-fidelity visual of a web page or screen. It shows the layout, navigation, content, and often the branding, so a team can see how the finished product will look before it's coded. Mockups usually start from a wireframe, the grayscale blueprint of the same screen, then add color, type, and imagery on top.
A wireframe is a low-fidelity, grayscale blueprint that defines a screen's structure, layout, and content hierarchy, with no color, fonts, or images. A mockup is a higher-fidelity visual that adds branding, typography, and polish on top of that structure. You wireframe to settle what goes where, then mock up to show how it looks.
A website wireframe is a simplified, grayscale diagram of a page or screen that maps where each element sits: navigation, headings, content blocks, forms, and buttons. It leaves out color and styling on purpose, so the team focuses on structure and flow. Build one in Whimsical's wireframe editor and every element stays editable as the design changes.
Start with a wireframe: lay out the navigation, content blocks, and forms in grayscale so the structure is settled. Get feedback on that, then add the visual layer, color, typography, real copy, and imagery, to turn the wireframe into a mockup. Working in that order keeps the expensive styling decisions until after the layout is agreed.
Yes. A wireframe settles structure and content placement cheaply, in grayscale, before you invest in interaction. A prototype then makes that structure clickable to test real flows. Skipping straight to a prototype usually means rebuilding it every time the layout shifts. Wireframe first, then prototype once the screens are stable.