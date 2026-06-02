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Website Mockup

A website mockup is a visual draft of a web page or app screen, showing layout, navigation, and content before any code is written. This template is the wireframe layer underneath that mockup: a grayscale, fully-built web app admin, from the left-hand navigation to a product edit screen. Designers, PMs, and founders use it to settle structure and information architecture first, then add color and branding once the bones are right.

Use this template
A grayscale web app admin: navigation rail, a product edit screen, and a sales channels panel.

What's included

  • A left-hand navigation rail. Home, Products, Orders, Customers, Analytics, Discounts, and Apps, the spine of a real admin interface.
  • A product edit screen. A title field, a description area, and an Organization panel with Collections and Tags inputs.
  • An image uploader block. An 'Upload image / Drop files to upload' area, the kind almost every product or content form needs.
  • A top action bar. Cancel and Save buttons in the header, where a screen's primary actions actually belong.
  • A Sales Channels panel. A side module for where a product is published, handy for layouts with secondary controls.
  • Editable wireframe components. Every button, input, and divider is a real object you can move, relabel, recolor, or delete.

Why start with a website wireframe?

  • Agree on structure first. Settle navigation and layout in grayscale before anyone argues about color or fonts.
  • Catch dead ends early. A map of screens shows missing states and broken paths before engineering builds them.
  • Cut rework. Fixing a layout in a wireframe costs a drag. Fixing it in shipped code costs a sprint.
  • Brief developers clearly. A labelled screen with real components beats a paragraph describing what you want built.
  • Move to a mockup faster. Once the bones are agreed, adding the visual layer is the quick part.

How to use this template

  1. Open the template. It lands as a grayscale web app admin with a navigation rail, a product screen, and a sales panel.
  2. Map your screens. Relabel the nav items and panels to match the pages your product actually needs.
  3. Swap in your content. Replace the placeholder fields and labels with your real forms, data, and actions.
  4. Add or remove components. Drag in extra inputs, buttons, and dividers, or delete the ones you don't need.
  5. Link screens into a flow. Connect screens so reviewers can click through the structure like a real product.
  6. Share for feedback. Invite the team to comment on the board before the design moves to high fidelity.
Open the wireframe

Mockup vs wireframe

A wireframe is a low-fidelity, grayscale blueprint. It fixes a screen's structure, layout, and content hierarchy, with no color, fonts, or imagery. A mockup is the higher-fidelity step that follows: it adds branding, typography, and visual polish on top of that structure, showing how the finished page will look before code. Wireframe to decide what goes where. Mock up to decide how it looks.

Frequently asked questions

  • A website mockup is a static, mid- to high-fidelity visual of a web page or screen. It shows the layout, navigation, content, and often the branding, so a team can see how the finished product will look before it's coded. Mockups usually start from a wireframe, the grayscale blueprint of the same screen, then add color, type, and imagery on top.

  • A wireframe is a low-fidelity, grayscale blueprint that defines a screen's structure, layout, and content hierarchy, with no color, fonts, or images. A mockup is a higher-fidelity visual that adds branding, typography, and polish on top of that structure. You wireframe to settle what goes where, then mock up to show how it looks.

  • A website wireframe is a simplified, grayscale diagram of a page or screen that maps where each element sits: navigation, headings, content blocks, forms, and buttons. It leaves out color and styling on purpose, so the team focuses on structure and flow. Build one in Whimsical's wireframe editor and every element stays editable as the design changes.

  • Start with a wireframe: lay out the navigation, content blocks, and forms in grayscale so the structure is settled. Get feedback on that, then add the visual layer, color, typography, real copy, and imagery, to turn the wireframe into a mockup. Working in that order keeps the expensive styling decisions until after the layout is agreed.

  • Yes. A wireframe settles structure and content placement cheaply, in grayscale, before you invest in interaction. A prototype then makes that structure clickable to test real flows. Skipping straight to a prototype usually means rebuilding it every time the layout shifts. Wireframe first, then prototype once the screens are stable.

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