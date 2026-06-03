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Sitemap Template

A sitemap is a diagram of a website's structure: every page, organized into a hierarchy that shows how visitors and navigation reach them. This is the visual kind used to plan sites, not the XML file submitted to Google. The template includes two styles, a boxes-and-connectors page tree and a table version that holds details per page, and suits redesigns and new builds alike.

Use this template
A page-hierarchy tree plus a table variant that carries details per page.

What's included

  • A page-hierarchy tree. A home page node branching into top-level sections and their subpages, three levels deep.
  • A table-based variant. Each page as a table, so content notes, owners, or status can ride along as rows.
  • Generic placeholder boxes. Unlabelled nodes you rename to your real pages instead of deleting someone's example.
  • Connector structure. Parent-child links already drawn; drag a box and its connections follow.
  • Room to grow sideways. Copy a branch to add sections; the layout stays readable past fifty pages.

Why make a visual sitemap?

  • Structure before screens. Agreeing on what pages exist is cheaper than discovering a missing section during design.
  • One map for the whole site. Stakeholders sign off on a tree they can read in a minute, not a spreadsheet of URLs.
  • Navigation falls out of it. Top-level nodes become the nav bar; depth tells you what needs a menu.
  • Redesigns start honest. Mapping the current site first exposes the orphan pages everyone forgot.
  • Find depth problems early. If a key page sits four clicks down, the tree makes that obvious.

How to use this template

  1. Inventory the pages. List everything the site needs; for redesigns, crawl or click through the current site first.
  2. Place the home page. It's the root; everything else hangs off it.
  3. Group into sections. Cluster pages into five to seven top-level sections; those become the navigation.
  4. Connect parents to children. Add a connector per level; keep most content within three clicks of home.
  5. Add the utility pages. Contact, privacy, terms, and 404 live in the footer branch people forget.
  6. Annotate and share. Use the table variant to note page status or owners, then get stakeholder sign-off before wireframing.
Map your site

Visual sitemap vs XML sitemap

The two sitemaps share a name and solve unrelated problems. The visual sitemap is a diagram humans use to plan structure: boxes for pages, lines for hierarchy, drawn before wireframes and sign-off. The XML sitemap is a machine-readable URL list at /sitemap.xml that helps search engines crawl what already exists. You draw the first; your CMS generates the second. Mixing them up wastes everyone's meeting.

Frequently asked questions

  • A visual sitemap looks like an upside-down tree or org chart: the home page at the top, main sections branching below it, and individual pages below those. Each box is a page; each line is a parent-child link mirrored by the site's navigation. An XML sitemap, by contrast, looks like nothing you'd want to read: a machine-formatted list of URLs for search engines.

  • A visual sitemap is a planning diagram for people: designers, stakeholders, and writers use it to agree on a site's structure before building. An XML sitemap is a file for machines: it lives at /sitemap.xml and tells search engines which URLs to crawl. They share a name and nothing else. This template is the visual kind; your CMS or framework usually generates the XML kind automatically.

  • Every page a visitor can reach: the home page, the main sections that become your navigation, their subpages, and the utility pages (contact, privacy, terms) that live in the footer. For redesigns, include current pages you plan to remove, marked as such, so nothing disappears by accident. Most sites fit in three levels; if a page needs four clicks, the structure is asking questions.

  • A sitemap is the macro view: which pages exist and how they're organized. A wireframe is the micro view: the layout of one page, its sections, content blocks, and controls. They come in that order; you can't wireframe a page you haven't decided to have. Teams often keep both on adjacent boards, with each sitemap node linking to its wireframe.

  • Three levels handles most sites: home, sections, and pages. Big content sites stretch to four. Past that, important pages get buried, and both visitors and search crawlers struggle to reach them. The old three-click rule isn't a law, but it's a useful smell test: if a page that matters takes four or more clicks from home, promote it or restructure the branch it's in.

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