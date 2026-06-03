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TemplatesDiagramsFunnel Diagram

Funnel Diagram

A funnel diagram shows a process that narrows: many enter at the top, fewer survive each stage, and the shape makes the drop-off visible. This template is the classic five-stage funnel as stacked trapezoids, each stage connected to a details label for its name, numbers, or conversion rate. Marketers, sales teams, and product folks rename the stages into their own funnel: awareness to purchase, lead to closed, sign-up to retained.

Use this template
Five trapezoid stages with a details label per stage, ready to rename.

What's included

  • Five narrowing stages. Stacked trapezoids, top to bottom, with placeholder labels ready to rename.
  • A details label per stage. Each stage connects to a text slot for its definition, count, or conversion rate.
  • Editable shapes. Add a stage, delete one, or resize widths to roughly match your real proportions.
  • Connector lines. Stages and labels stay linked when you rearrange the layout.
  • A reusable base. Duplicate the board per funnel: marketing, sales pipeline, hiring, activation.

Why use a funnel diagram?

  • Drop-off becomes visible. A narrowing shape says 'we lose 80% between stage two and three' faster than any table.
  • One diagram, every funnel. Marketing, sales, recruiting, and onboarding all narrow; the same five trapezoids serve them all.
  • Stages force definitions. Naming stage three makes the team agree on what 'qualified' actually means.
  • Metrics get a home. The details labels hold the counts and conversion rates, so the picture carries the numbers.
  • Fast to present. A funnel slide explains a quarter's pipeline to executives in one glance.

How to use this template

  1. Pick the funnel. One process per diagram: the marketing funnel, the sales pipeline, or the sign-up flow, not all three.
  2. Name the stages. Three to five is the sweet spot; the classic marketing set is awareness, interest, consideration, action, retention.
  3. Define each stage. Use the details label to write what qualifies someone into the stage; ambiguity here corrupts every metric downstream.
  4. Add the numbers. Stage counts and stage-to-stage conversion rates turn the picture into an instrument.
  5. Find the leak. The biggest percentage drop between adjacent stages is where the work is.
  6. Revisit on a cadence. Update the numbers monthly or quarterly; the funnel's shape changing over time is the story.
Draw your funnel

Funnel diagram vs funnel chart

Use the diagram to design, the chart to monitor. A funnel diagram is hand-drawn and conceptual: it defines the stages, communicates the process, and survives in decks and planning docs. A funnel chart is generated from data: band widths computed from live counts, at home in a BI dashboard. Teams usually need the diagram first, because agreeing on what the stages are has to happen before measuring them is meaningful.

Frequently asked questions

  • A funnel diagram is a visual showing a multi-stage process where the population shrinks at each step, drawn as stacked shapes narrowing from top to bottom. The wide top is everyone who enters (visitors, leads, applicants); the narrow bottom is those who complete (buyers, hires, activated users). The shape's job is making the drop-off between stages impossible to ignore.

  • The classic set is awareness (they learn you exist), interest (they engage), consideration (they compare you against alternatives), action or conversion (they buy), and retention (they stay). AIDA, the older four-stage version, runs awareness, interest, desire, action. Don't treat either as law; the right stages are the ones your team can define and measure, and three clear stages beat six fuzzy ones.

  • A funnel chart is data-driven: the width of each band is computed from real numbers, usually in a BI or spreadsheet tool, and it changes when the data does. A funnel diagram is conceptual: you draw the stages to communicate the process, and the widths are stylistic. This template is the diagram kind; write the actual counts in the details labels and the picture carries both.

  • Three to five. Below three, it's not really a funnel; past five, stages start overlapping and the definitions blur. This template ships with five because that fits the common cases: the marketing funnel's awareness-to-retention arc, a sales pipeline from lead to closed, a hiring funnel from applicant to offer. Merge stages you can't measure separately; a stage without its own number is decoration.

  • They're the same shape flipped, with opposite meanings. A funnel shows a process over time: one population entering at the top and shrinking as it moves down through stages. A pyramid shows a static structure: independent layers stacked by hierarchy or size, like organizational levels or Maslow's needs, with nothing flowing between them. If things move through it, it's a funnel; if things sit in it, it's a pyramid.

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