Whimsical LogoWhimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Brand
Get all logo versions.
Download
TemplatesDiagramsActivity Diagram

Activity Diagram

A UML activity diagram shows the flow of a process: the actions in order, the decisions that branch it, and the points where work splits to run in parallel and rejoins. This template is a worked order-fulfillment example, drawn as swimlanes across Customer, Sales, and Warehouse, with a stock decision, a fork for parallel packing and payment, and start and end nodes. Developers and analysts use it to model workflows and system behavior.

Use this template
A worked UML activity diagram of order fulfillment: swimlanes, a stock decision, and a parallel fork.

What's included

  • A worked order-fulfillment flow. An order moving from placement through payment, packing, and shipping.
  • Swimlanes by actor. Three partitions, Customer, Sales, and Warehouse, showing who performs each step.
  • A decision with guards. An 'In stock?' branch with labeled [in stock] and [out of stock] paths.
  • A fork and join. Packing and payment run in parallel, then merge before shipping.
  • Start and end nodes. The initial node and final node that bound the whole flow.
  • A symbol legend. Start node, end node, fork/join, decision, action, and merge, decoded on the board.

Why draw an activity diagram?

  • Model the whole workflow. Actions, decisions, and parallel paths in one view.
  • Show who does what. Swimlanes make ownership explicit across teams or systems.
  • Handle parallel work. Fork and join capture steps that happen at the same time, which a plain flowchart can't.
  • Find the branches. Every decision is a place the process can go wrong; the diagram makes them visible.
  • Communicate without code. Analysts, developers, and stakeholders all read the same flow.

How to use this template

  1. Mark the start. Place the initial node, a filled circle, where the process begins.
  2. Lay out the actions. Add a rounded rectangle for each step, in the order they happen.
  3. Add decisions. Use a diamond where the flow branches, and label each path with its guard.
  4. Fork for parallel work. Split into concurrent paths with a fork bar, then rejoin them with a join.
  5. Add swimlanes. Group actions into partitions by who or what performs them.
  6. Mark the end. Close every path at a final node so no flow is left dangling.
Model your workflow

Activity diagram vs flowchart

An activity diagram and a flowchart both show a process as a flow of steps, but the activity diagram does more. It's part of UML, so it adds forks and joins for work that happens in parallel, swimlanes that show who performs each step, and guarded decisions. A flowchart is simpler and sequential, fine for a straightforward procedure with no concurrency. Reach for an activity diagram when a process runs concurrent paths or crosses several actors; reach for a flowchart when the steps are linear.

Frequently asked questions

  • An activity diagram is the UML diagram for modeling a workflow or process as a flow of actions. It shows the steps in order, the decisions that branch the flow, and the forks and joins where work runs in parallel, often grouped into swimlanes by who performs each step. Developers and analysts use it to model business processes, use-case flows, and the logic inside a system.

  • An activity diagram uses a filled circle for the start node, rounded rectangles for actions, a diamond for a decision (with a guard on each path), a thick bar for a fork or join, a diamond for a merge, arrows for control flow, and a bordered circle for the end node. Swimlanes, or partitions, group actions by actor. This template includes a legend for each one.

  • They look related but mean opposite things. A decision is a branch: the flow takes one path out of several, chosen by a guard condition like [in stock]. A fork is parallel: the flow splits and all the outgoing paths run at the same time, later rejoined by a join. Use a decision for 'either or', and a fork for 'both at once', like packing an order while payment processes.

  • Both show a process as a flow of steps, but an activity diagram does more. As part of UML, it adds forks and joins for parallel work, swimlanes that show who performs each step, and guarded decisions. A flowchart is simpler and sequential, fine for a straightforward procedure. Reach for an activity diagram when a process runs concurrent paths or crosses several actors.

  • This template's board is one: order fulfillment. After a customer places an order, an 'In stock?' decision branches to either notifying the customer or processing the order. A fork then runs packing and payment in parallel, a join waits for both, and the order ships before the flow reaches the end node. The swimlanes show Customer, Sales, and Warehouse each owning their steps.

Similar templates

Diagrams

Restaurant UML Use Case Diagram

A restaurant UML use case diagram: actors connected to use cases, with associations and extend links.

Diagrams
Diagrams

State Diagram

A UML state diagram of an order lifecycle: states from Draft to Delivered, with labeled transitions.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Data flow diagram (DFD)

A worked retail DFD: numbered processes, data stores, and labeled flows between them.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Sequence Diagram example

A UML sequence diagram of a run() call: six lifelines, guards, an exception, and a retry.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Onboarding Swimlane Process Diagram

An onboarding process across User, App, and Email lanes, with decisions and cross-lane handoffs.

Diagrams
Diagrams

Block Diagram

A computer-system block diagram: CPU, memory, and storage on a shared system bus.

Diagrams