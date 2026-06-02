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Process Map Template

A process map is a diagram that lays out the steps of a process from start to finish, using shapes for each step and connectors for the order they happen in. This template is a simple process flow: a Start, a few steps, a decision point that branches, and a Finish, all editable. Operations, product, and ops teams use it to document how work actually flows and to find the slow or broken parts.

Use this template
A Start-to-Finish process flow with steps, a branching decision point, and labelled connectors.

What's included

  • A Start-to-Finish flow. A worked example running Start, Step A, B, C, a decision point, Step D, and Finish.
  • Standard flowchart shapes. An oval for start and end, rectangles for steps, and a diamond for the decision point.
  • A branching decision point. A diamond with Yes and No paths, for the 'if this, then that' moments.
  • Connector annotations. Labels on the arrows to explain a step or a condition.
  • Editable everything. Rename steps, change a shape, add branches, and color-code the key steps.

Why make a process map?

  • See how work actually flows. A diagram shows the real sequence that a written procedure hides.
  • Find the bottlenecks. Laid out end to end, the slow step or the redundant loop is easy to spot.
  • Onboard people faster. A new hire follows a map quicker than a page of instructions.
  • Agree on the process. When the whole team sees the same flow, the 'that's not how we do it' conversations happen early.
  • Handle the branches. A decision diamond captures the conditions that a linear checklist can't.

How to use this template

  1. Open the template. It lands as a Start-to-Finish flow with steps, a decision point, and connectors.
  2. List the steps. Write out each step of your process in order, one shape each.
  3. Add the start and end. Mark where the process kicks off and where it's done with oval terminators.
  4. Place decision points. Drop a diamond wherever the path branches, and label the Yes and No routes.
  5. Connect and annotate. Link the shapes in sequence and add notes on any step that needs explaining.
  6. Share and refine. Invite the team to review the flow and fix the steps that don't match reality.
Map your process

Process map vs flowchart

A process map lays out one specific business process: its steps, the order they run in, the roles involved, and the decision points, with the goal of analyzing and improving real work. A flowchart is the broader, more general diagram, using standard symbols to show the logic of any process or decision. In everyday use the terms overlap: a process map is a flowchart applied to a business process. Both use the same shapes.

Frequently asked questions

  • A process map is a diagram of a single process, showing each step from start to finish, the order they happen in, and the decision points where the path branches. It uses standard shapes: ovals for the start and end, rectangles for steps, and diamonds for decisions. Teams use process maps to document how work flows, train new people, and find steps worth fixing.

  • List the steps of your process in order, then lay them out as connected shapes: an oval to start, a rectangle for each step, a diamond wherever the path branches, and an oval to end. Connect them with arrows in sequence and label any conditions. Start simple and refine with the people who actually run the process, since they'll spot the missing steps.

  • A process map lays out one specific business process, its steps, roles, inputs, and decision points, to analyze and improve real work. A flowchart is the broader, more general diagram that uses standard symbols to show the logic of any process or decision. In practice the terms overlap: a process map is a flowchart applied to a business process. You can build either in Whimsical's flowchart maker.

  • A handful of standard shapes do most of the work. An oval (the terminator) marks the start and end. A rectangle is a process step or action. A diamond is a decision point, usually with Yes and No branches. Arrows, the connectors, show the order and direction. Some maps add a parallelogram for an input or output. Those few shapes cover most everyday process maps.

  • A process flow diagram is another name for a process map: a visual of the steps in a process, connected in order, with decision points where the flow branches. The term shows up across operations, engineering, and software. Whatever you call it, the goal is the same: show how a process runs from start to finish so it's easy to follow, teach, and improve.

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